The U.S. Capitol

 Photo courtesy of National Park Service

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- A Waldoboro man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges, including assaulting two law enforcement officers, for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday in a news release.

His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

Matthew Brackley, 39, of Waldoboro, Maine, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with felony offenses of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and civil disorder.

