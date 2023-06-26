WALDOBORO — “We are here to celebrate the beauty of our local LGBTQIA community, to protect our queer and trans youth, and to build connections with one another, and to have fun!” Pastor Nancy Duncan said as she welcomed about 100 people to the first Waldoboro Pride event.
Duncan said she was “very pleased with all the support from the community” and that she really wanted it to be a joyful event. She said that the church wanted to do something to include the LGBTQIA community but wasn’t sure how to go about it.
The church started planning the home-made meal, which was prepared by members of the congregation, and invited younger members of the community to get involved. She motioned toward a group of younger adults and said they helped make all of it happen.
Addressing the gathering, Tish Brundage said, “Many people came together to make this space possible, so we want to give a heartfelt thank you to, obviously, the Broad Bay Church, the Waldo Theatre, the Midcoast Queer Organizing and Resource Exchange, Kenshin Ranch, Perch Café, the Wooden Screen Door Company, Neko-jin Designs, Tops’l Farm, Maine Street Music Therapy and OUT Maine.”
In addition to the meal, there was facepainting, colorful beads to string, resources for LBGTQAI individuals and allies and a table of colorful handmade items from Chris and Matilda of Neko-jin Designs.
About half of the guests dined outside, some with small children, others with dogs, while some stayed inside the church where it was cooler. There was a wide selection of food, including vegetarian choices, and a table full of sweet desserts.
While most attendees planned to be there, a few saw the gathering, tents and Pride flags and stopped to join in.
While no opposition was voiced at the event, there was some discontent online in the Waldoboro Facebook groups. The Waldoboro Police investigated a potential threat made online and found it not to be credible, but there were several comments about not understanding why this event was needed, and the LGBTQIA community should have just participated in the Waldoborough 250th Anniversary parade (Rachel Genthner’s Pride Jeep was in the parade).
Some of those in opposition to the event thought Waldoboro Pride was a parade as opposed to a meal that sprang out of a church wanting to be inclusive and offer support to those who are sometimes misunderstood, excluded, or discriminated against.
“I have nothing against people loving who they want to love but I do have a problem with them continually shoving [it] down our throats!” said one Waldoboro resident, “So yes I will say I am bent out of shape that Waldoboro is having a freaking pride parade and clogging streets for that [expletive deleted]!”
Only the section of Pleasant Street directly alongside Broad Bay Church was closed to traffic during the event.