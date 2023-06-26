News

WALDOBORO — “We are here to celebrate the beauty of our local LGBTQIA community, to protect our queer and trans youth, and to build connections with one another, and to have fun!” Pastor Nancy Duncan said as she welcomed about 100 people to the first Waldoboro Pride event.

Duncan said she was “very pleased with all the support from the community” and that she really wanted it to be a joyful event. She said that the church wanted to do something to include the LGBTQIA community but wasn’t sure how to go about it.

