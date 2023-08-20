News

Rockland Breakwater Lighthouse

A view of the Rockland Breakwater from the top of the light tower.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND -- Rockland's number one attraction drew large crowds Sunday as a volunteer group hosted the latest in a series of summer open houses at the Rockland Breakwater Lighthouse.

The last one of 2023 will be held Saturday, Sept. 9 which is designated as Maine Open Lighthouse Day. The lighthouse will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rockland Breakwater Lighthouse

A view from inside the light tower at the Rockland Breakwater Lighthouse.
Rockland Breakwater Lighthouse

Ed Glaser of the Rockland Breakwater Lighthouse Advisory Committee discusses efforts to repair the building.
Rockland Breakwater Lighthouse

An upstairs bedroom at the Rockland Breakwater Lighthouse.
Rockland Breakwater Lighthouse

The kitchen of the Rockland Breakwater Lighthouse.
Rockland Breakwater Lighthouse

The living room of the Rockland Breakwater Lighthouse.
Rockland Breakwater Lighthouse

Volunteers greet visitors to the Rockland Breakwater Lighthouse.
Rockland Breakwater Lighthouse

Considerable repairs are needed to the Rockland Breakwater Lighthouse.

