ROCKLAND -- Rockland's number one attraction drew large crowds Sunday as a volunteer group hosted the latest in a series of summer open houses at the Rockland Breakwater Lighthouse.
The last one of 2023 will be held Saturday, Sept. 9 which is designated as Maine Open Lighthouse Day. The lighthouse will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ed Glaser of the Lighthouse Advisory Committee was one of the volunteers on Aug. 20. He said a preliminary plan is being developed for much needed repairs to the lighthouse.
Congress approved $125,000 late last year to do some work on the historic structure. That money will be matched either by the city or private donations. Glaser said the group wants specific repair plans before fundraising so donors will know where their money will be spent.
Glaser also said more volunteers are needed which would allow the lighthouse to be open more often than a few times a year.
More volunteers would also allow the group to sell souvenirs such as t-shirts. He noted that would require an investment in inventory and setting up a system for accepting either credit cards or Venmo payments.
The lighthouse has internet access.
The lighthouse was completed in September 1902 was manned by a light keeper until the light itself was automated in 1965. The light is maintained by the U.S. Coast Guard.
The Samoset Resort maintained the building for years until 1989 when a nationwide program turned lights over to municipalities and organizations. Rockland accepted ownership in 1998.
The breakwater, an eight-tenths of a mile long path of granite locks, and the lighthouse are the number one tourist attraction in the city and draw locals out there throughout the warmer weather.
The 4,300-foot-long breakwater was built beginning in 1881 and completed in November, 1899. The lighthouse was completed in 1902. The breakwater was built by the federal government to protect Rockland's waterfront from storm surges and wave action.