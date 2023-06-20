News

VINALHAVEN — There will be a community conversation concerning a major downtown capital improvement project held at the Vinalhaven School Cafeteria Wednesday, June 28, starting at 5 p.m.

"The Town of Vinalhaven will launch an extensive infrastructure construction project in and along the 0.6 mile long corridor spanning from the ferry terminal to Water Street," the town website states. 

