VINALHAVEN — There will be a community conversation concerning a major downtown capital improvement project held at the Vinalhaven School Cafeteria Wednesday, June 28, starting at 5 p.m.
"The Town of Vinalhaven will launch an extensive infrastructure construction project in and along the 0.6 mile long corridor spanning from the ferry terminal to Water Street," the town website states.
The project is expected to cost $7.1 million. The town has secured state and federal grants to help pay for it. The rest will come from town reserves and a contribution from the Vinalhaven Water District.
The project includes reconstructing Main Street with new sidewalks and drainage systems, replacing the town's 1908 cast iron water main, upgrades to the downtown parking lot and boat launch, preparing the Net Factory Site for repurposing and improving the fish plant boat launch.
This is part of an effort of coastal communities to create resilience to deal with more frequent storms, rising waters and flooding.
