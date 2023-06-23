CAMDEN — Viking Lumber is buying a long-time Camden hardware store.
Viking Lumber and Building Supplies confirmed Friday, June 23, that it expected to complete the purchase of Rankin's Hardware and Building Supplies next week.
Viking currently has 11 locations in Maine, from Damariscotta to Machias.
Rankin's has its store at 30 Union St. in Camden and a warehouse at 160 Robbins Road in Hope.
Rankin's dates back to the early 1950s, according to the history located on its website.
According to that history, Edna and Austin Rankin, worked for proprietor F.J. Wiley at 4 Union St., that sold primarily grain as well as some basic hardware and household provisions. After Wiley's death in the early 1950s, Austin and Edna took over the business and renamed it Rankin Grain.
Rankin Grain moved it to its current location at 30 Union Street in Camden Maine in 1952.
As demand for grain declined, the store expanded its hardware offering. Eventually grain was completely phased out. As people's needs and demands changed, lumber and building materials were added to the product mix.
Business was bursting at the seams at the Union Street location and Rankin's purchased an old vacant chicken barn in Hope in 1988, the website states. Most of the roofing and masonry side of the business was moved to that new location.
The Camden location completed an extensive renovation with new store fixtures and improved floor plan in 1993.
Viking said that Rankin's would keep its name.
Viking was started in 1944 as “Pine Tree Products” by Judson Flanagan and his brother-in-law, Gene Rich, in Belfast, according to Viking's website. In 1945 “Pine Tree Products” was incorporated as “Viking, Inc.”