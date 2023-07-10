From left: David Franclement, chaplain for Maine American Legion District 6, and Dave Sulin from Rockland American Legion Post 1 at the dedication ceremony for the Midcoast Area Veterans Memorial in Rockland on July 9.
ROCKLAND — Seventeen veterans from various military branches were honored Sunday, July 9, in a tile dedication ceremony for the Midcoast Area Veterans Memorial.
The memorial, located adjacent to American Legion Post 1 on Limerock Street in Rockland, is a 34-foot concrete wall featuring portraits of veterans on granite tiles.
Dave Sulin of Rockland’s Winslow-Holbrook Merritt Post 1 led the ceremony.
“These are the names of young men and women who stepped forward when duty called and took their places in that long line of American citizens who since our country’s founding an on up to today have given their time and talents and even their lives in order for this wonderful country to continue to be a beacon of hope for the rest of the world,” Sulin said.
Honored in the ceremony were Dwight T. Watts, U.S. Marine Corps; Shawn Driscoll, U.S. Army; Maine Hills Jr, U.S. Army Air Force; Ruby Milligan Hills, U.S. Army Nurse Corps; Warren I. Scott, U.S. Navy; Harold Wall, U.S. Army; John Baxter, Jr., U.S. Coast Guard; Bernard Raynes, U.S. Army; Linwood L. Hooper, U.S. Army Air Force; Alton L. Hooper, U.S. Navy; Robert M. Oxton, U.S. Marine Corps; Clyson L. Peters, U.S. Navy; John A. Pierce, U.S. Navy; Ernest L. Perry, U.S. Navy; Kusti W. Nuppula Jr., U.S. Navy; Alan S. Fifield, U.S. Army; Harry G. Hanson Jr., U.S. Navy.
These veterans now have their portraits on the memorial wall.
Hanson’s tile was added to the wall previously, but there was no dedication at that time due to COVID-19.
Sulin spoke about the history of the memorial wall as well as the history of the location.
“In May of 1861, nearly 1,400 brave young soldiers from Knox, Lincoln and Waldo counties gathered under the command of Rockland’s former mayor Hiram G. Berry to form the renowned 4th Maine Infantry,” Sulin said. “Their record of bravery during the Civil War is the stuff of legend.”
Sulin also spoke about work that has occurred on the memorial since the 2022 dedication, including the completion of the pool and fountain, and the future plans for the wall.
David Franclement, Chaplain for the State of Maine American Legion District 6, made up of Knox County, led the opening and closing prayers.
The color guard was composed of active-duty members of the U.S. Coast Guard and one member of the memorial committee who is a retired member of the U.S. Coast Guard.
Patriotic music was provided by Bay Winds North Wind Ensemble, a community band conducted by Marlene Hall.
Chris Blum performed "Taps" to end the ceremony.
Also in attendance were District 6 Commander and Camden resident Ray Lewis, Commander of Winslow-Holbrook-Merritt Post 1 in Rockland Roger Wadford, and memorial committee chair Mike McNeil.
“The Midcoast Area Veterans Memorial is dedicated to Veterans and all Veterans’ families from all wars and conflicts,” according to the website for the memorial. “The Memorial was created to give the Midcoast Maine community a place to reflect and honor the veterans in their lives.”
The memorial is operated through individual volunteer work and funding.