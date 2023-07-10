News

Midcoast Memorial

The dedication of the Midcoast Area Veterans Memorial on Sunday, July 9 in Rockland.

 Photo by Christine Simmonds

ROCKLAND — Seventeen veterans from various military branches were honored Sunday, July 9, in a tile dedication ceremony for the Midcoast Area Veterans Memorial.

The memorial, located adjacent to American Legion Post 1 on Limerock Street in Rockland, is a 34-foot concrete wall featuring portraits of veterans on granite tiles.

Dave Sulin

Dave Sulin at the dedication ceremony for the Midcoast Area Veterans Memorial on Sunday, July 9.
Memorial fountain

The memorial fountain at the dedication of the Midcoast Area Veterans Memorial on Sunday, July 9.
Franclement and Sulin

From left: David Franclement, chaplain for Maine American Legion District 6, and Dave Sulin from Rockland American Legion Post 1 at the dedication ceremony for the Midcoast Area Veterans Memorial in Rockland on July 9.
Bay Winds North

Bay Winds North Wind Ensemble plays for the dedication of the Midcoast Area Veterans Memorial on Sunday, July 9.
'Taps'

Chris Blum plays "Taps" at the Midcoast Area Veterans Memorial dedication in Rockland on Sunday, July 9.
Ray Lewis

Maine American Legion District 6 Commander Ray Lewis of Camden at the 2023 dedication for the Midcoast Area Veteran Memorial on July 9 in Rockland.
Memorial wall salute

From left: Ray Lewis, David Franclement, Dave Sulin salute the Midcoast Area Veteran Memorial during the dediation ceremony Sunday, July 9.

