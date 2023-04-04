News

Bridge vandals in Waldoboro

Vandals spray painted messages including this one, K.Y.S., which is an abbreviation for kill yourself in Waldoboro.

 Photo by Rebecca Waddell

WALDOBORO – Saturday evening, a small group of youths walked downtown streets in Waldoboro spray-painting pavement, windows, two cars and signs along the way.

“Two juveniles have been summonsed for criminal mischief. One local, one from a different town,” according to Waldoboro Police Chief John Lash. “There may be a third charged.”

Car damaged

This red car was tagged on Glidden Street.
Theology and graffiti

The word “hell” was painted on the walkway of Cakewood Creative Arts. The building was a the United Methodist Church until 2021, and the arrow points to what would have been the doorway to the sanctuary. Now it is an arts center with food and performance.
Driveway hit

Top of the driveway to the old Button Factory. 

Tags

Waldoboro town columnist

Rebecca Waddell lives in Waldoboro and writes about events and happenings there for The Courier-Gazette. You can reach her at rebeccaswaddell@gmail.com or 215-5489.

