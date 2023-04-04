The word “hell” was painted on the walkway of Cakewood Creative Arts. The building was a the United Methodist Church until 2021, and the arrow points to what would have been the doorway to the sanctuary. Now it is an arts center with food and performance.
WALDOBORO – Saturday evening, a small group of youths walked downtown streets in Waldoboro spray-painting pavement, windows, two cars and signs along the way.
“Two juveniles have been summonsed for criminal mischief. One local, one from a different town,” according to Waldoboro Police Chief John Lash. “There may be a third charged.”
Village resident Brendan McGuirl saw three youths on Mill Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night, which he said he and his girlfriend found unusual. The youth were in dark clothing on a foggy evening and hard to see in the road.
As the residents drove over the bridge, “I saw the [racial slur] painted on the road,” McGuirl said. He turned his car around and saw the second part was “jump.”
There was an arrow pointing toward the Medomak river and up the guardrail followed by the slur. Also on the bridge was the abbreviation "K.Y.S.," which commonly refers to “kill yourself.” The racist word has been covered up with more white spray paint, along with an obscenity that appeared on Friendship Road. The rest remained as of Monday evening.
On either side of the bridge, two local churches had their windows painted, including Safe Harbor Community Chapel on Mill Street and Midcoast Church of God on Jefferson Street. Safe Harbor’s windows have been cleaned, and it appears that “IH8U” in the parking lot has been scrubbed to diminish the appearance. Midcoast Church of God has plans for cleanup.
Waldoboro Town Manager Julie Keizer said we likely won’t learn much more about this as it involved juveniles, and there is a question as to whether they even realized these were churches or that this could be looked at as a hate crime. It seems more that the youth painted along their walking route. She said that town public works would take care of the painted signs and local roads, while MDOT will remove the paint on the bridge and down Friendship Road.
On the other side of the village, Cakewood Creative Arts had the word “Hell” spraypainted on the walkway with an arrow pointing toward the entry of the building, which used to be the United Methodist Church until it closed in 2021. Since then, Porter Smith and May Rav have transformed the building into a center for feasts, music, readings and lectures.
“At first we thought it might be personal,” May Rav said, “but I guess it's just kids having no idea what they are causing.” She said they removed the paint themselves.
At the corner of Jefferson and Mill streets, the stop sign has been painted. Erica Tyler’s car was close by and the youth took the opportunity to paint the front driver’s side bumper, over the fender and to the wheel well. She said she just purchased the car on Friday. She said she reported it to the police “the officer that responded let me follow him to the station and helped me clean it off the best we could.”
A couple of other road signs on Philbrook Lane have paint on them, and a red car on Glidden Street was tagged with appears to be “SMP.” McGuirl said, “Back in my Medomak days, that meant `smoke more pot.’”
“Button factory [was] also tagged at top of driveway. I’ll paint over it,” owner Bobo Hachmeister said. The road graffiti continues down Friendship Road most of the way to Sammi’s Family Entertainment Center.
On Facebook, where McGuirl initially shared the graffiti, residents posted a mix of sadness and anger. “I hope they find out who did it and then make them scrub it with scrub brushes,” Shawn Gendron said. Others are concerned for local residents who may feel unwelcome seeing such things, especially after the disappearing pride flag at Broad Bay United Church of Christ. Residents are considering how best to respond as a community.