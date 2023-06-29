ROCKLAND — Local UPS workers conducted a practice run Thursday morning June 29 of picketing outside the company's distribution center in the Industrial Park.
The local workers voted 59-1 in early June to authorize their national negotiating committee to call a strike if a new labor agreement is not reached by July 31.
Nationally, the UPS employees also authorized the strike.
There are about 100 employees who work out of the distribution center on Merrill Drive in Rockland which delivers packages from Woolwich to Northport. There are 1,400 employees across 10 distribution centers in Maine.
According to UPS's website, the company employs 500,000 workers worldwide with 24.3 million packages delivered daily. The contract covers about 330,000 workers.
Teamsters 340 President Brett Miller said June 29 outside the Rockland distribution center that he is hoping the company will bargain in good faith.
The key in the negotiations for the workers is an improved work/life balance. He noted the rally Thursday morning was delayed because workers were working until 11:30 the previous night.
He said mandatory overtime is having employees working long shifts late into the night with no end in sight.
Drivers have been accosted and guns pulled on them, he said. Miller said customers also don't want deliveries being made late at night. The company is not filling vacant positions, resulting in the long shifts.
"The company puts packages over people," Miller said.
After the strike authorization vote, local shop steward James York said workers at the facility have been pressed since the pandemic, often working 13-hour days delivering well into the night.
"The company has made record profits off our backs. We have sacrificed countless hours away from our families so the company can buy back their stock and reward their shareholders, this model operation is not sustainable. Furthermore, the company continues to grow their part-time and seasonal work force, where workers are spun through the grinder for a few months with nothing to show for it in the end. With the explosion e-commerce, the company continues to grow. We need to make sure the workforce grows in a sustainable way that keeps UPS drivers safe and reliable participants in our communities," he said in a statement issued June 18.
The company issued a statement after the strike authorization vote across the country.
"The outcome of this vote does not mean a strike is imminent or impact UPS's current business operations in any way. Negotiations will resume next week, and UPS remains confident we will continue progress to reach an agreement before the end of July," the company stated.
UPS Chief Executive Officer Carol Tome's total compensation in 2022 was nearly $19 million, down from $27.6 million in 2021.