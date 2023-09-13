News

Rockland 2022 storm

Storm surges flooded Rockland’s Harbor Park during the Dec. 23, 2022 storm. Owen Dorr is shown in a boat on the park. Photo by Stephen Betts

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — Strong gusty winds that could knock out power are likely Saturday afternoon and night from Hurricane Lee, according to the latest forecast.

The latest forecasts that Hurricane Lee may make landfall on Maine's Downeast coast to the Bay of Fundyis prompting Midcoast officials to follow the principle of "better safe than sorry."

Hurricane Bob

The front page of The Courier-Gazette from August 1991 when Hurricane Bob was arriving.
National Hurricane Center

