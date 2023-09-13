News

Rockland 2022 storm

Storm surges flooded Rockland’s Harbor Park during the Dec. 23, 2022 storm. Owen Dorr is shown in a boat on the park. Photo by Stephen Betts

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — Strong gusty winds that could knock out power are likely Saturday afternoon and night from Hurricane Lee, according to the latest forecast.

The latest forecasts has Hurricane Lee taking a more eastern track and making landfall on the western edge of Nova Scotia or moving up the Bay of Fundy.

Hurricane Bob

The front page of The Courier-Gazette from August 1991 when Hurricane Bob was arriving.
National Hurricane Center

