featured Updated: Summer Solstice celebration in photos By Stephen Betts Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Jun 17, 2023 Jun 17, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News The Fourth Annual Rockland Sculpture Race in Rockland was held despite the rain on Saturday, June 17 as part of the Summer Solstice festivities. Photo by Stephen Betts Kim Bernard is in a festive mood before starting the Fourth Annual Rockland Sculpture Race. Photo by Stephen Betts Jeff Oehlert stands tall on Main Street in Rockland during the Summer Solstice. Photo by Stephen Betts Musicians were setting up harps before performing Friday evening at the Summer Solstice in Rockland. Photo by Stephen Betts A Sunday Stroll on Saturday in Rockland. Photo by Stephen Betts A Pride Parade was held Saturday afternoon June 17 during Summer Solstice. By Stephen Betts Games were a part of the Summer Solstice on Main Street on Friday evening. Photo by Stephen Betts Artist Jay Sawyer had exhibits on Main Street during the Summer Solstice on Friday evening and Saturday. Photo by Stephen Betts One of Jay Sawyer's exhibits on Main Street. Photo by Stephen Betts The Summer Solstice on Friday evening on Main Street in Rockland. Photo by Stephen Betts Youth was a focus of the Summer Solstice. Photo by Stephen Betts The Pride Parade was held in downtown Rockland. By Stephen Betts Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKLAND -- The annual Summer Solstice celebration continued Saturday despite the rain.Main Street is closed to vehicle traffic from Park Street to Glover's Passage until 7 p.m. The Solstice began Friday evening.The Fourth Annual Sculpture Race was held on Main Street as children and adults alike hurried along Main Street until they turned and reached the Center for Maine Contemporary Art on Winter Street. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stephen Betts Reporter Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982. Author email Follow Stephen Betts Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Biz Briefs We’re hiring! Plus, Used Equipment/Specials Update: Week Ending March Of June 17, 2023 Breakwater Design & Build, Inc is hiring and ready to Grow our Team! Become a Member! Together, we are the Strand! Discounted Met Opera, Film tickets and more! The Scone Goddess and First National Bank Launch New Scone Mix for a Worthy Cause Self-Care is a Verb with Wendy Rapaport More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers Don’t Forget Dad tomorrow! Strand Theatre: FRANKENSTEIN (1939) June 17 at 8pm Strand Theatre: ABBOTT AND COSTELLO MEET FRANKENSTEIN June 17/6pm Strand Theatre: THE MATRIX – June 16/8pm Strand Theatre: BEST OF ENEMIES – June 15 More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists