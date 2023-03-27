Exiro Mineral Corp. said in a statement it will continue community outreach about its planned mining activity to address concerns and correct misinformation.
The Canadian-based mineral exploration company introduced in February its intent to search for nickel deposits in Warren and Union.
The company has faced backlash from those communities and surrounding towns, including the formation of the anti-mining advocacy group Citizens Against Residential Mining Activity, known as CARMA.
Exiro released the following media advisory Thursday, March 23:
"Given the high level of interest in Exiro’s plan for early exploration activities in Union and Warren, we will be continuing our outreach to community members this spring.
"Residents of Union and Warren are invited to speak to our team, pose questions to mineral exploration and mining professionals, and learn about how modern mining and exploration is responsibly carried out in North America today. We will address concerns that have been raised around health, safety, economic benefits, and environmental stewardship and address the misinformation being shared about the mining industry and our efforts. Our team will also share case study examples of leading exploration and mining projects around the world and companies that are recognized for their stewardship of the land and care for people.
"If you are interested in being invited to the events and to receive communications from Exiro regarding our community engagement, please send us an email to info@exirowintergreen.com with your name, contact information, and questions.
"Thank you for your interest and we look forward to ongoing engagement with your community."
Exiro and CARMA have been exchanging communications since the advocacy group was formed.
CARMA has said there is no community support for the project and demanded the company stop all mining activity.
Exiro has insisted the group is operating under misapprehensions and misinformation regarding their proposed activity and intentions.
On Monday, March 27, CARMA released a statement saying Exiro had not responded to their most recent communication asking for information.
In the statement, CARMA spokesperson Kathy Wellen said, “Exiro has stated multiple times that it wants to be transparent and work in partnership with the Warren and Union communities. We have asked them for information and they have not responded.”
Ms. Wellen further said, “If Exiro truly wants to work with the community, it is imperative that the residents be able to assess Exiro’s intentions and its ability to remediate given the risk that its proposed activity will contaminate our air, soil and water.”