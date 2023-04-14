BELFAST — A 23-year-old Belfast man was charged with multiple offenses after a failure to stop initiated a chase through Waldo, Knox and Lincoln counties.
Waldo County Sheriff's Office said Shane Reynolds, 23, of Belfast was charged with driving to endanger, eluding an officer and reckless conduct.
On Thursday, April 13 at approximately 6:20 a.m., members of the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office received a motor vehicle complaint regarding a vehicle with reckless and endangering operation. Members of the office located and attempted to conduct a traffic stop with the vehicle on Oak Hill Road in Swanville.
The operator, later identified as Reynolds, failed to stop which resulted in the pursuit.
Additional law enforcement personnel began responding and deployed a tire deflating device in Belfast which was effective. The driver, however, continued to flee at a slow speed with deflated tires.
The car continued on Route 131 through Appleton and Union and then west on Route 17 to Windsor. Maine State Police were able to effectively use a precision immobilization technique maneuver to stop his vehicle in Windsor. Knox County Sheriff officers assisted during the pursuit within Knox County.
Reynolds was initially checked out and cleared on scene by responding ambulance personnel. From there he was taken to Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast by the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office for further evaluation.
Waldo County was assisted by the Belfast Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police. The incident remains under investigation as of Friday, April 14.