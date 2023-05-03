ROCKLAND —A 42-year-old man was released from jail Wednesday, May 3 after the district attorney's office said there was insufficient evidence to file formal charges related to a reported violent robbery Monday night.
Richard J. Baker, 42, with a last known address of Waldoboro, had been arrested May 2 by Rockland police and charged with robbery, aggravated assault, and aggravated criminal trespass. He was taken to the Knox County Jail in Rockland where bail was set at $50,000 cash, according to court records.
Police said the incident was not a random one and occurred at an apartment. The robbery was reported to police shortly before 10 p.m. May 1.
The victim did not require being taken to a hospital for medical care.
Baker was expected to make his initial appearance in the Knox County court in Rockland on Wednesday afternoon May 3 but Deputy District Attorney Christopher Fernald said there was insufficient evidence for the district attorney's office to file charges. He said if additional evidence is collected, the office would review that information.
Rockland Deputy Police Chief Alex Gaylor said new evidence after Baker was arrested which included inconsistent statements by the victim was behind the prosecution's decision.
The case, however, remains under investigation, the deputy chief said.