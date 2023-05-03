News

ROCKLAND —A 42-year-old man was released from jail Wednesday, May 3 after the district attorney's office said there was insufficient evidence to file formal charges related to a reported violent robbery Monday night.

Richard J. Baker, 42, with a last known address of Waldoboro, had been arrested May 2 by Rockland police and charged with robbery, aggravated assault, and aggravated criminal trespass. He was taken to the Knox County Jail in Rockland where bail was set at $50,000 cash, according to court records.

