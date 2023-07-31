News

Jaycie Brown coronation

Jaycie Brown of Union is crowned the 2023 Maine Wild Blueberry Queen on Friday, July 28.

 Photo by Freyja Grey
2023 Blueberry Queen

2023 Maine Wild Blueberry Queen Jaycie Elaine Brown

UNION — Jaycie Elaine Brown was crowned the 2023 Maine Wild Blueberry Queen on Friday, July 28 at the Union Fair.

Brown is from Union and her sponsor was Brodis Blueberries.

2023 Blueberry Queen and Crown Princess

2023 Maine Wild Blueberry Queen Jaycie Brown and Crown Princess Kylie Blake.
2023 Blueberry Crown Princess

2023 Maine Wild Blueberry Crown Princess Kylie Blake.
2023 Miss Congeniality

Jayla Robinson is awarded 2023 Miss Congeniality at the Union Fair.
Blueberry Queen speech

Outgoing Blueberry Queen Kaitlynn Meagan-Lei Bean gives a speech at the 2023 coronation event.
2023 Blueberry Queen fruit delegates

Several delegates from other events and fairs around Maine were present for the Maine Wild Blueberry Queen coronation.

