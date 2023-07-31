featured Updated: Brown named Wild Blueberry Queen By Christine Simmonds Christine Simmonds Managing Editor Author email Jul 31, 2023 Jul 31, 2023 Updated 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Jaycie Brown of Union is crowned the 2023 Maine Wild Blueberry Queen on Friday, July 28. Photo by Freyja Grey Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 2023 Maine Wild Blueberry Queen Jaycie Elaine Brown Photo by Jessica Lecaptain UNION — Jaycie Elaine Brown was crowned the 2023 Maine Wild Blueberry Queen on Friday, July 28 at the Union Fair.Brown is from Union and her sponsor was Brodis Blueberries.Kylie Marie Blake was named Crown Princess.Blake is from Waldoboro and was sponsored by Hart's Clary Hill Farm. 2023 Maine Wild Blueberry Queen Jaycie Brown and Crown Princess Kylie Blake. Photo by Jessica Lecaptain Jayla Robinson was named Miss Congeniality.Robinson is from Warren and her sponsor was Spruce Mountain Blueberries.Seven young women were competing for the title this year.The Maine Wild Blueberry Queen receives a crown and a cash prize of $1,750, and represents Maine, the Union Fair and the blueberry industry at future events and parades.The Crown Princess assists the queen at events during the year as needed. She receives a crown and $750.Miss Congeniality is voted on by the other candidates and receives a cash prize of $250.The Maine Wild Blueberry Queen contest first started in 1961 when Monalee Smith became the first to hold the title.Present for the coronation were the 2022 Maine Wild Blueberry Queen Kaitlynn Meagan-Lei Bean of Hudson and the 2022 Crown Princess Abigael Fish of Appleton.Bean addressed the crowd and gave a farewell speech.The crown bearers were Illauni Ford of Warren and Aria Minoty of Rockland.Judges this year were Jennifer White of Scarborough, Greg Grotton of Union and Christine Luce of Appleton.The committee for the event this year was coordinator and 2013 Crown Princess Brittany Anthony, plus 2021 Wild Blueberry Ambassador Aubrey Schaeffer and Yvonne Drown-Miller.Rev. Linda Campbell Marshall of the Peoples United Methodist Church gave the invocation.Phil Clement, Dave Ihlenfeld and Hailey Levangie performed “God Bless America,” and Alexys Schaffer sang “Breakaway” by Kelly Clarkson.Brian Powers of Hart’s Clary Hill Farm was the guest speaker for the coronation, and the master of ceremonies was Michael Leonard. 2023 Maine Wild Blueberry Crown Princess Kylie Blake. Photo by Freyja Grey Jayla Robinson is awarded 2023 Miss Congeniality at the Union Fair. Photo by Freyja Grey Outgoing Blueberry Queen Kaitlynn Meagan-Lei Bean gives a speech at the 2023 coronation event. Photo by Freyja Grey Several delegates from other events and fairs around Maine were present for the Maine Wild Blueberry Queen coronation. Photo by Freyja Grey Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wild Blueberry Queen Union Fair Maine Wild Blueberry Festival Christine Simmonds Managing Editor Author email Follow Christine Simmonds Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Biz Briefs Become a Strand Member! Discounted Met Opera tickets, film tickets and more! Join Us! Museum to Feature Schierholt’s Documentary on Rockland’s Maritime Heritage Penquis CEO Receives National Award Musicians Geoff Kaufman and Gabriel Donohue Headline Museum’s Upcoming Weekend of Music Dressing down benefits Union’s Aging in Place More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers Maine Made is available in Rockport! We’ve got the gift your looking for… Shopping on Mill St brings many joy! Time for trip off the beaten path! Maine Made Products are all we carry! More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists