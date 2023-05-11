News

Political signs on both sides of the retail cannabis issue are popping up all over Camden as the June 13 voting approaches. 

 By Daniel Dunkle

CAMDEN — Leaders on opposing sides of the retail cannabis debate in Camden got into a heated exchange at Walgreens May 8 that led to police being called, but no charges were filed. 

Mark Benjamin of Botany, who has proposed changing town ordinances to allow up to two retail cannabis shops in town, approached Jordan Cohen in line at Walgreens to talk about the issue. Cohen is president of the nonprofit Camden Cares, which has formed to fight retail cannabis in town.

