UNION — Harold Wentworth was not seeking to befriend a wild animal, but “Cluck” the ruffed grouse had his own plans when he first approached Wentworth in August of 2022.

“I was planting in my garden, and I heard this clucking. I thought it was a young wild turkey, and I looked down and saw him near me, sitting and just cooing away. That was my first meeting,” Wentworth said.

Harold Wentworth

Harold Wentworth shows how he determined Cluck's species, June 29 in Union.
Wentworth with snacks

Harold Wentworth prepares Cluck's snacks for the day, June 29.
Cluck with his snacks

Cluck poses for a photo on June 29.
Cluck hops on farming equipment

Cluck joins in all the farming activities.
Drawing of Cluck

Wentworth shows off a drawing of Cluck the pheasant by his grandson. 
Cluck gets ready for a close-up

Wentworth takes his friend's photo, June 29.

