UNION — Harold Wentworth was not seeking to befriend a wild animal, but “Cluck” the ruffed grouse had his own plans when he first approached Wentworth in August of 2022.
“I was planting in my garden, and I heard this clucking. I thought it was a young wild turkey, and I looked down and saw him near me, sitting and just cooing away. That was my first meeting,” Wentworth said.
From that day on, Wentworth said, Cluck has always come to greet him on his sprawling acreage.
“I’ve picked him up three or four times. I’d make him mad each time, he’d fly off and sulk. A half hour later he’d come back for more. He’s a real character.”
MacIntosh apples and wild blueberries are Cluck’s preferred snack, and Wentworth lovingly prepares them each day. “I’ve always loved animals,” he said. “I had 12 head of cattle, ponies and horses on my land.”
A retired carpenter with four gardens, Wentworth said that a lot of his time with Cluck revolves around the planting that he does. Though he might not have noticed as much before he and Cluck befriended each other, he said he is now cognizant of the number of predators in the area.
“The wife was leaning against the house reading a book one sunny afternoon, I was out in the garden. A cougar came out of the path, turned and walked out of sight. I was out in the garden and this wife of mine, her eyes were that big around. They’re not supposed to be out here! We’ve also had a Canadian lynx. They seem to track through here,” he said.
“Come on, Cluck! We’ve got some goodies for ya. Come on, buddy,” Wentworth called to his little friend during the interview. The friendly ruffed grouse made a brave appearance after a few minutes of Wentworth calling.
“If I take off walking, he leaves his food! He’s strange, he really is. One day I picked up a stick and he hopped up on it.
“My wife and I went out to New York a few weeks ago, and I built my boy a deck. I had my brother feed Cluck while I was gone. He puts him on the telephone, and I’m out in NY talking to him on the phone. He puts his head up looking around like a puppy dog. He could hear it was me, it was crazy.”
Aside from hopping on sticks, Cluck is also trained to spin in a circle, which Wentworth demonstrated with a flick of his wrist.
Though a huge supporter of Wentworth’s planting and gardening tasks, Cluck seems to be against hunting, according to Wentworth. It was hunting season in late 2022, and Wentworth was tracking a buck. Cluck insisted on tagging along.
“He walked with me all the way to the top of the hill. We jumped the deer, but I couldn’t shoot because I didn’t want to scare him [Cluck]. So, I turned around and started back down the hill. He flew into my back, as if to hurry me back home.
“Way back in high school I hunted pheasant once. I drove out with a buddy in my little convertible, we both took a shot at the same time. I brought it home and my dad cooked it up. About took his teeth out! I don’t hunt them anymore,” he said. “Hunting season is off.”
Wentworth no longer has livestock on his land but said that his nearby family have about a hundred head of cattle, which he delivers cornstalks and other garden discard to.
“I’m out there cutting stalks and they’re falling on his head, and he stayed right there with me, he’s nuts! He really is. I loaded him up on the tractor and he was never bothered a bit.” Wentworth and his wife, Jan, have documented many of Cluck’s brazen adventures. The two said they are always looking forward to seeing what the little grouse’s future antics will be.
“He’ll come out and snap up clovers to eat. It’s fun to see what he does next. I have to warm his food up. If not, he’ll eat and start shivering. When I’m out chopping firewood, I cut a 16-inch length of firewood, he’ll hop on top of it. I start again. He’s always right by my side, never scared.
“On day my wife said, ‘he’s gonna follow you home’. You never know where he’s gonna be. I don’t know how he finds me. My kids still haven’t met him yet, but they will in July.
“He helps me plant, he comes out and makes his bird bath. Comes out and cleans himself. Half the time he’s getting in the way. He'll run around behind me and keep pecking me along,” Wentworth laughed.
“I think he’s leery of me,” Jan said.
“All my friends say we’re just a couple of birds hanging out together,” Wentworth said.