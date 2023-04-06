UNION — Union will hold a special town meeting April 19 at 7 p.m. to vote on a moratorium prohibiting metallic mining and exploration.
The community group Citizens Against Residential Mining Activity, known as CARMA, submitted a petition with similar content which was certified by the town on Monday, April 4.
Town officials said this will likely complicate but not stop the process of prohibiting metallic mining activity in Union.
The Select Board accepted the wording of the moratorium on Tuesday, April 4, and set the date and time for the vote.
The board will add the petition as a warrant item for the June 13 town meeting, though Town Manager Jay Feyler said attorneys need to finish their review of the document first.
A lawyer hired by CARMA presented the Select Board a proposal on March 21 to change the land use ordinance to stop metallic mining. The Select Board did not move forward with the group’s proposal, but did decide to move forward with a moratorium on the activity.
Select Board Chair Adam Fuller said April 4 the board felt the abbreviated process CARMA suggested would circumvent the planning board process, making the changes more difficult to argue in court if they are challenged.
The moratorium will prohibit metal mining activity while the town goes through the process of changing and updating the existing mining ordinance, Fuller said.
CARMA submitted the proposal as a citizen’s petition on Thursday, March 30. Town Manager Feyler said it was certified as a legal petition, meaning the Select Board must put the item before voters.
“It is unfortunate that they didn’t come to the town first,” Feyler said April 4, “We could have had it done for almost nothing.”
A moratorium is a temporary prohibition on an activity.
This proposed moratorium is “to prohibit the exploration for and/or extraction of industrial metallic minerals, by a person, persons, or entity.”
The document then outlines specific processes and structures which are prohibited, “including but not limited to: bulk sampling; preparation, washing, cleaning, processing, beneficiation, or other treatment of industrial metallic minerals; as well as the storage or stockpiling of bulk sampling materials or mine waste; and reclamation activities.”
This moratorium ordinance, if voted in by residents, will last 180 days starting from March 21. Violations can result in fines of up to $100 for each separate violation.
The citizen’s petition from CARMA will negate this moratorium if that is passed in June, as the suggested changes to the land use ordinance will instead go into effect.
The Select Board said they will also place a second moratorium on metallic mining activity on the June ballot to address any potential issues or inconsistencies town lawyers identify in the land use changes.
The Planning Board will work to update the town’s existing mining ordinance in the meantime, which Fuller said was a little dated and did not include the current mining technology.
Fuller and Feyler said the moratorium will not prevent a mining company from engaging in air exploration or from making deals with homeowners.
The special town meeting to vote on the mining moratorium is Wednesday, April 19 at 7 p.m. in the William Pullen Meeting Room.
The annual town meeting and election, which will likely include the citizen’s petition, are Tuesday, June 13, with polls open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.