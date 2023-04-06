News

Union Select Board, April 4

The Union Select Board meets Tuesday, April 4.

 Screenshot

UNION — Union will hold a special town meeting April 19 at 7 p.m. to vote on a moratorium prohibiting metallic mining and exploration.

The community group Citizens Against Residential Mining Activity, known as CARMA, submitted a petition with similar content which was certified by the town on Monday, April 4.

Download PDF MORATORIUM_ORDINANCE_-_Industrial_Metallic_Mineral_Mining_-_2023.pdf

Managing Editor

Christine Simmonds is the Managing Editor of The Courier-Gazette. She grew up in Rockland and has lived in Knox County most of her life. She can be contacted at csimmonds@villagesoup.com.

