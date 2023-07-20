News

Thompson Community Center

The Thompson Community Center in Union.

UNION — After the town could not find developers willing to move forward with proposals for the Thompson Memorial Center, also known as the Thompson Community Center, the Select Board started on a new plan for the building.

This plan involves a special town meeting vote which, among other things, would grant a committee authority over the sale of one portion of the building and rescind a previous referendum which stopped any repairs or renovations from occurring.

