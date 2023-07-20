UNION — After the town could not find developers willing to move forward with proposals for the Thompson Memorial Center, also known as the Thompson Community Center, the Select Board started on a new plan for the building.
This plan involves a special town meeting vote which, among other things, would grant a committee authority over the sale of one portion of the building and rescind a previous referendum which stopped any repairs or renovations from occurring.
Mat Eddy of the Midcoast Council of Governments presented this new plan to the Union Select Board at its Tuesday, July 19 meeting.
Eddy has been working with a town committee known as the Thompson Memorial Center Working Group since January. The group was working on a plan which involved splitting the building into two parts.
The yellow portion which was formerly the Union School would be sold to a developer, while the brick portion of the building would be turned into a community space.
The new plan still includes those elements, and also addresses major concerns developers identified, Eddy said.
Eddy told the board that he and the Thompson Memorial Center Working Group had gone through a Request for Proposals process and interviewed four developers regarding the building.
“We did not get anyone to bid on the project,” Eddy said.
He said the developers all identified similar concerns with taking on the project, revolving around gaining approval from the voters.
“They all were familiar with the inconsistency that the community has presented about this project,” Eddy said. This made the developers unwilling to move forward unless someone was authorized to enter into an agreement.
“They were not willing to spend a penny unless they had some guarantee that they would be able to have a positive vote at the town meeting,” Eddy said.
His proposal addresses these issues by authorizing the working group to enter into an agreement for the sale of the Union School portion of the building.
Eddy’s recommendation was to bring four items to the voters at a special town meeting.
The first item would ask voters to delegate authority to “develop the Union School for senior housing” to the Thompson Memorial Center Working Group.
The responsibilities of that group, as outlined in Eddy’s recommendation to the board, would be to meet the housing goals of the community. This is defined as “15 rental units or more of mixed income seniors housing, as funding options dictate.”
The group will also identify a developer to complete that project, assist with financing the project, oversee the sale of the Union School portion of the building to the developer and coordinate the review and construction process with the developer.
Eddy also recommended a vote to rescind the November 2022 referendum which called for all repairs and renovations to stop on the Thompson Community Center until current safety and engineering studies were performed.
A reversal of this vote would allow the town to apply for grants to fund the development of the original plan, Eddy said in this proposal.
Additionally, Eddy suggested a zoning ordinance amendment to allow the housing project to move forward, plus a Tax Increment Financing program to help fund the maintenance and management of the brick portion of the building as a community center.
The Select Board approved Town Manager Jay Feyler to work with Eddy and write the warrant wording for this town meeting.