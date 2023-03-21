UNION — Four Union residents have taken out nomination papers at the town office and one returned the paperwork, which has been verified and accepted for the June ballot.
Linda Waltz-Mountainland has returned the necessary papers to be placed on the June 13 ballot for a three-year term on the Select Board, town office employees confirmed Tuesday, March 21.
Waltz-Mountainland previously ran for a two-year seat on the board in 2022.
Adam Fuller took out papers to run for a two-year seat on the Select Board. Fuller is the incumbent for this seat and the current board Chair.
John Mountainland took out papers for a three-year seat on the budget committee. Mountainland is an incumbent for this committee.
Michael Thompson took out papers for a four-year position as a Trustee of the William Pullen Fund.
Two Select Board seats are up for election this June: the two-year seat currently held by Adam Fuller, which will expire in June 2025, and a three-year seat currently held by William Packard, which will expire in June 2026.
Also up for election are a three-year position on the Regional School Unit 40 Board of Directors, currently held by Robert Williams; four three-year budget committee positions currently held by Barry Norris, Dan Day, John Mountainland and P. Jaine Jacobs; a three-year term as a Trustee of the Cemetery Trust Funds currently held by Lee MacFarland; and one four-year term on the William Pullen Board of Trustees currently held by Judith Brogden.
Nomination papers were available at the town office starting March 6. They must be returned to Town Clerk Sonya Willis by Thursday, April 13 at 4 p.m. with between 25 and 100 valid signatures from registered Union voters for a candidate to be placed on the ballot.
Candidates will be elected by secret ballot on Tuesday, June 13. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Town meeting items will also be voted on by secret ballot during this election.