News

UNION — Four Union residents have taken out nomination papers at the town office and one returned the paperwork, which has been verified and accepted for the June ballot.

Linda Waltz-Mountainland has returned the necessary papers to be placed on the June 13 ballot for a three-year term on the Select Board, town office employees confirmed Tuesday, March 21.

Managing Editor

Christine Simmonds is the Managing Editor of The Courier-Gazette. She grew up in Rockland and has lived in Knox County most of her life. She can be contacted at csimmonds@villagesoup.com.

Recommended for you