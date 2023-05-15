News

The most recent major storm which from April 30 to May 1, which caused significant damage throughout Knox County including washed out roads, 49 miles-per-hour winds, flooded basements and almost 8,000 power outages, also took a major toll on the Union Fairgrounds, organizers announced Monday, May 15.

In a press release, Publicity Head Rick Butler said the storm had caused an estimated $20,000 of damage which will not be covered by insurance.

Managing Editor

Christine Simmonds is the Managing Editor of The Courier-Gazette. She grew up in Rockland and has lived in Knox County most of her life. She can be contacted at csimmonds@villagesoup.com.

