The most recent major storm which from April 30 to May 1, which caused significant damage throughout Knox County including washed out roads, 49 miles-per-hour winds, flooded basements and almost 8,000 power outages, also took a major toll on the Union Fairgrounds, organizers announced Monday, May 15.
In a press release, Publicity Head Rick Butler said the storm had caused an estimated $20,000 of damage which will not be covered by insurance.
“The most damage took place on the front stretch of the Arthur Kennedy Racetrack, side entry stairs to the Union Fair Grandstand, the boardwalk behind the grandstand, and the deck connected to the Maine Wine and Craft Beer Pavilion,” the statement said.
“With less than 70 days before our first Harness Racing post time on July 23rd there is an urgent need to make these repairs.”
The Friends of the Union Fair Society, a 501c3 nonprofit organization created to raise funds for the Union Fair, is asking for tax-deductible donations to the Racetrack Rescue Fund to facilitate these repairs.
Butler said the Friends are working to accept online donations to this fund. Until then, donors can mail checks to: Racetrack Rescue, c/o The Friends of the Union Fair, P.O. Box 352, Union, ME, 04862.
The Union Fair has occurred annually since 1869, except for 1943, 1944 and 2020.
This year’s fair events are scheduled to begin Sunday, July 23 with 1 p.m. harness racing.
More information can be found at the Union Fair website: unionfair.org.