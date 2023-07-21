UNION — The Union Fair/Maine’s Wild Blueberry Festival announced its schedule for the 2023 fair, which runs from Wednesday, July 26 until Sunday, July 30.
There will be the usual agricultural events such as the livestock, poultry and other animal shows and competitions, plus rides through Smokey’s Greater Shows, live music and other performers and more.
Other events include fireworks on opening day at 9 p.m., the coronation of the Maine Wild Blueberry Queen Friday, July 28 on the Camden National Bank Stage at 7 p.m. and the demolition derby on Sunday, July 30 which begins with the kids’ event at 6 p.m.
The fair opens each day at 8 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m. General admission is $20, and includes midway rides as well as admission to all events.
This year is the 152nd Union Fair, and the 62nd Maine Wild Blueberry Festival.
The first fair was held in October of 1869, organized by the North Knox Agricultural and Horticultural Society. It was held at the Union Common.
The fair was advertised in the Rockland Gazette, an ancestor of The Courier-Gazette newspaper, in the “About Town” section on Sept. 17, 1869. The advertisement stated, “the North Knox Agricultural and Horticultural Society will hold their first annual fair at Union, October 5th, 6th and 7th.”
The North Knox Agricultural Society was made up of five towns: Appleton, Hope, Union, Warren and Washington.
The State of Maine Blueberry Festival joined the Union Fair in 1959, to celebrate Maine’s blueberry industry.
The Blueberry Queen competition was added in 1961, with 13 candidates sponsored by Maine blueberry companies. The first winner was Monalee Smith of Brookville. She won a silver trophy and $100.
To view the full schedule of events or to learn more about the fair, visit unionfair.org.