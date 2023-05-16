News

Union Town Office

Union Town Office.

 File photo

UNION — VillageSoup and The Courier-Gazette, working with the town, will hold a candidate night for the upcoming Union elections.

This event will occur Wednesday, May 24 at 6:30 p.m. in the William Pullen Meeting Room.

Managing Editor

Christine Simmonds is the Managing Editor of The Courier-Gazette. She grew up in Rockland and has lived in Knox County most of her life. She can be contacted at csimmonds@villagesoup.com.

