UNION — VillageSoup and The Courier-Gazette, working with the town, will hold a candidate night for the upcoming Union elections.This event will occur Wednesday, May 24 at 6:30 p.m. in the William Pullen Meeting Room.Residents are encouraged to come out and hear from the candidates for Select Board, Budget Committee, RSU 40 Board of Directors and William Pullen Trustees.Two candidates are vying for a two-year position on the Select Board which expires June, 2025.Incumbent and current chair of the Select Board Adam Fuller is running for reelection to this seat.Challenging him is current board member William Packard.A three-year term on the Select Board is also up for election, with a term expiring in June, 2026.Linda Waltz-Mountainland is running unopposed for this seat.Also up for election is a three-year term on the Regional School Unit 40 Board of Directors.Nichole Taylor and Ed Weber are running for this position.Incumbent Bob Williams is not running for reelection.John Mountainland is up for election to the Budget Committee for a three-year term.One position on the William Pullen Trust is also up for election.Michael Thompson and Argera Nestor are running for this four-year term.Questions must be submitted ahead of time for consideration.Email questions for the candidates to news@villagesoup.com. Please include which candidate the question is for, plus the name, address and phone number of the person submitting the question.Union election and town meeting is Tuesday, June 13. All items are voted by referendum on a ballot, with polls open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.More information on the Union election can be found at the town website: union.maine.gov.