Paul Chapman fought in Europe during World War II and then built boats for a living.
Robert Watts is a Korean War-era veteran who wore many hats after his military service with driving a school bus for 45 years being tops on the list.
Both Chapman, a 103-year-old South Thomaston resident, and Watts, a 93-year-old Thomaston resident, will be traveling this weekend to Washington, D.C. as part of the Honor Flight Maine program. The two men will be flown to Baltimore and then to the nation's capital where they will be given tours of memorials.
Chapman said he last visited Washington, D.C. when he was a teenager in the 1930s.
The Thomaston man said he was "ready" to return to D.C. and acknowledged that visiting the war memorials will likely bring back memories of his service.
Chapman grew up in Rockland on New County Road. He joined the Army and served in England, Belgium, and Germany for three years during World War II, seeing combat as troops made progress across Europe. He said he was near Adolph Hitler's summer home when Germany surrendered in May 1945. The home had been destroyed by bombings before the U.S. troops arrived.
Upon his return to the Midcoast, Chapman began a career as a boat builder. He and his wife raised a family at their home in South Thomaston where he has lived for 80 years.
He first worked at Rockland Boat Shop which was located on Sea Street next to what was then Marine Colloids. That boat shop is long gone, having been destroyed by fire decades ago.
He then built boats -- lobster boats and draggers -- in his barn at his South Thomaston home. He gave up boat building when he was in his 90s because of problems with his knees. He said if not for his knees, he would still be building boats today.
Half models of some of his boats are on the wall of his home.
Robert Watts
Robert Watts said he is excited to be heading to Washington, D.C., saying he hadn't been there in 20 years or more.
Watts served in New London, Conn. and Pensacola, Fla. during his service in the Navy in the early 1950s.
The Thomaston man worked for the railroad in the 1950s after leaving the Navy.
He then started and operated Bob Watts Trucking which was a rubbish removal company.
And for 45 years, he was a bus driver for School Administrative District 50 and in his final year with the merged Regional School Unit 13.
Watts smiled while talking about the thrill of driving the bus for five state championship teams, -- soccer and softball over those 45 years. The return from those championships included parades with fire trucks and police cruisers as the young people returned home.
He has a quilt in his home made by a parent of one of the teams and numerous photos of the students he has driven over those decades.
He retired in 2009. He had been named Bus Driver of the Year in 2007.
Thomaston is recognizing Watts' service with the Thomaston Fourth of July Celebration naming him the Grand Marshal for the Fourth of July parade this summer.
Honor Flight Maine notes on its website that it is "a non-profit organization created solely to honor America’s Veterans for all their service and sacrifices. We transport our heroes to Washington, D.C. to tour, experience and reflect at their memorials." The group provides the trips at no charge to the veterans.
Liz Dinsmore, a home health aide for both of the veterans, connected the two men to Honor Flight Maine. The details have been worked out over the past three weeks.