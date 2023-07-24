ROCKLAND — This fall, Rockland residents will get to elect two City Councilors and one representative to the regional school board.
Nomination papers for municipal seats can be taken out starting Tuesday, July 25.
The Council seats held by Mayor Louise MacLellan-Ruf and Councilor Sarah Austin are up for election.
MacLellan-Ruf has indicated she would not seek re-election in 2023. Councilor Austin has not stated her plans.
MacLellan-Ruf is in the third year of her second non-consecutive term on the City Council. She was elected in 2013 and again in 2020. MacLellan-Ruf served one year as mayor, being elected in November 2015 before being elected mayor again by councilor peers in November 2022.
Austin was elected in November 2020 and is completing her first term.
The seats are for three years. Nomination papers must be turned in to the city clerk's office by Sept. 8.
The election is Nov. 7.
There is also one three-year seat representing Rockland on the Regional School Unit 13 Board that is up for a vote. That is held by Carol Bachofner who has not announced whether she will run again.
Bachofner has served on the school Board since June 2011. She is the second longest-serving member of the Board, with only Chair Loren Andrews serving longer. Andrews, of Cushing, has been on the school board since March 2007.
Council and school board candidates need to collect the signatures of at least 100 registered Rockland voters.
Two five-year seats on the Rockland Port District are also up for a vote in November. The seats are currently held by Matthew Ondra and William Hathaway. Candidates for these seats need to gather 15 signatures.
There are also vacant one seats for election warden and ward clerk to be elected.