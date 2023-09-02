ROCKLAND -- Two men were arrested but immediately released on bail Friday evening after being found inside a vacant home on Rankin Street.
At approximately 5 p.m. Sept. 1, Rockland Police responded to Rankin Street after it was reported several individuals were seen going around to the rear of a residence, that witnesses knew to be vacant.
Rockland Police arrived on scene and located several individuals trespassing inside. One of the two individuals was found to be un-responsive and suspected to be overdosing. Officers administered Narcan and the person was taken to Pen Bay Medical Center for evaluation.
Ultimately 34-year-old Michael MacCoole and 48-year-old David Carver were arrested and taken to the Knox County Jail in Rockland, according to Rockland police. MacCoole was charged with violation of conditions of release (as he was out on several prior bail conditions) and criminal trespassing. Carver was charged with criminal trespassing.
Both were released by the jail on bail conditions that Rockland police reported was due to the current bail code and not under the control of Rockland police.
The house was located near Orchard Street.
Rockland Police thanked the citizens, who saw something suspicious and called it in to police, saying it led to the quick response, apprehension of the suspects, and prevented further crimes. The Knox County Sheriff's Office responded to assist the Rockland officers.
Rockland police said if you or someone you know is suffering from addiction/substance use; local resources are available through Coastal Recovery Community Center, Mid-Coast Recovery Coalition and Know Your OPTIONS.
"Together as a community and with cooperation between local law enforcement; we are a stronger and safer community," Rockland Police said on its Facebook page.