ROCKLAND — Firefighters and other first responders' commitment to service remains unshakeable, 22 years after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11.
Those were the words given Monday during the 9/11 ceremony held at the Rockland Fire Station by Firefighter Carl Anderson.
"We continue to run toward danger when others run away, because that is who we are. And in doing so, we honor the legacy of those who made the ultimate sacrifice," Anderson said.
"In the face of darkness, we choose to be the light. In the face of adversity, we choose to be the strength. And in the face of hate, we choose love, compassion, and unity. As we remember the events of Sept. 11, 2001, let us renew our dedication to serving and protecting our communities, and let us never forget the power of coming together as one," he said.
Rockland Mayor Louise MacLellan-Ruf also spoke about the need for unity and to turn against divisiveness and hate.
The mayor thanked the first responders for their service to the community.
On that day, 22 years ago, terrorists took over four commercial airlines and crashed them into both towers of the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon outside Washington, D.C. The passengers on the fourth plane, believed headed toward the U.S. Capitol, attempted to take back control of the aircraft, which crashed in Shanksville, Penn.
Nearly 3,000 people died in those attacks including many first responders at the World Trade Center. A piece of steel from the towers is part of the replica of the towers located outside the fire station on Park Street in Rockland.