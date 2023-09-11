News

Rockland 9/11 ceremony

Rockland Firefighter Carl Anderson, left, and Fire Chief Christopher Whytock salute the U.S. Flag during the 9/11 ceremony held Monday, Sept. 11 inside the fire station.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — Firefighters and other first responders' commitment to service remains unshakeable, 22 years after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11.

Those were the words given Monday during the 9/11 ceremony held at the Rockland Fire Station by Firefighter Carl Anderson.

Rockland 9/11 ceremony

People at the gathering bowed their heads during a prayer offered at the 9/11 ceremony in Rockland.
Rockland 9/11 ceremony

Rockland Firefighter Carl Anderson offers some words during the 9/11 ceremony at the fire station.

