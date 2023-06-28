News

RSU 13 adult education graduation 2023

At the RSU 13 adult education graduation were, from left, Ainsley Leblanc, Susanna Bergdoll, Elijah Esancy, Andrew Joy, Jessica Hooper, Sutherland Keene, Benjamin Richardson, and Superintendent John McDonald. Graduates not pictured are Robert Grover, Jason Leclerc, Jamie Martin, Brendan Boutin, and Joshua Dewalt.

 Photo courtesy of RSU 13

ROCKLAND — Twelve students graduated in June from the Regional School Unit 13 Adult and Community Education program.

The graduation event was held Thursday, June 15 at Rock City Cafe in Rockland to celebrate those who earned their high school credential by successfully completing the HiSET (formerly GED) high school equivalency exam, or by completing a credit-based diploma program.

Recommended for you