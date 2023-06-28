At the RSU 13 adult education graduation were, from left, Ainsley Leblanc, Susanna Bergdoll, Elijah Esancy, Andrew Joy, Jessica Hooper, Sutherland Keene, Benjamin Richardson, and Superintendent John McDonald. Graduates not pictured are Robert Grover, Jason Leclerc, Jamie Martin, Brendan Boutin, and Joshua Dewalt.
ROCKLAND — Twelve students graduated in June from the Regional School Unit 13 Adult and Community Education program.
The graduation event was held Thursday, June 15 at Rock City Cafe in Rockland to celebrate those who earned their high school credential by successfully completing the HiSET (formerly GED) high school equivalency exam, or by completing a credit-based diploma program.
Of this year’s 12 adult education graduates, whose ages spanned from 17 to 39, seven were able to participate in the ceremony.
Along with families, friends and adult education staff, graduates were joined by RSU 13 Superintendent John McDonald and Director of Adult and Community Education Christy Monroe; Maine State Director of Adult Education Megan Dichter; members of the RSU 13 School Board; and Gerry Stone of One Community Many Voices who presented the graduates with a "High-Five” gift bag for a job well-done.
Director Monroe, stated in a news release, “We are very proud of these adult learners who made the commitment this year to earning their high school diploma. Our staff is incredibly grateful to share in celebrating their accomplishments.”
The ceremony featured two student speakers who shared their personal stories of resilience and determination. Ainsley Leblanc and Susanna Bergdoll each spoke about their experiences with education and what led them to this nontraditional path.
Leblanc noted, “Doing this [diploma program] as an adult gave me a different kind of appreciation.”
Bergdoll stated, “Now that that chapter in my life is done, I’m able to move forward with such confidence, knowing what I am worth, what I am capable of.”
RSU 13 Adult and Community Education offers a variety of programs; including, High School Completion; College and Career Access, Tutoring and Advising; Digital Literacy; and English Language Learning classes for Multilingual Learners. All classes are available to Maine residents with most offered at no charge. Summer high school completion Learning Center hours begin on July 6th. Classes and activities for Multilingual Learners are available now and throughout the Summer.