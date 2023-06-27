ROCKLAND -- The truck driver convicted for a 2016 crash that killed two local residents lost his attempt to get a new trial.
Active Retired Justice William Stokes issued his ruling June 22 in the Maine Superior Court in Knox County in the case of 60-year-old Randall Junior Weddle. A hearing had been held Feb. 10.
Weddle was sentenced in March 2018 by Justice Stokes to 30 years in prison with all but 25 years suspended for 15 counts, including two counts of manslaughter.
The charges stem from a March 18, 2016, crash that claimed the lives of 45-year-old Christina Torres-York of Warren and 74-year-old Paul Fowles of Owls Head. Tracy Cook of Union was injured, sustaining multiple broken bones and a concussion from the crash that occurred on Route 17 in Washington.
Weddle had claimed that he did not receive effective counsel from his defense lawyer. He also argued that police and the prosecution withheld information from the defense, and that the court’s failure to allow an expert witness to dispute the blood alcohol tests entitle him to seek a new trial.
Weddle was represented in his petition for post-conviction review by attorney Jeffrey Toothaker.
Justice Stokes said that the arguments raised by Weddle were vague and unsupported by evidence.
Rarely do post-conviction reviews in Maine lead to a new trial.
At the March 2018 sentencing, Stokes said Weddle’s behavior of being drunk, being ill and speeding in an 80,000-pound vehicle was about as serious as any manslaughter case could be. The judge also said that Weddle’s claim of accepting responsibility was dubious.
The judge also took aim at Weddle’s criminal record in that 2018 hearing. He called it utterly staggering.
“It almost takes your breath away,” Stokes said.
The prosecution pointed out in its sentencing recommendation that Weddle had 12 convictions for operating under the influence and 11 speeding tickets prior to the March 2016 fatal crash. Those were among 51 criminal and traffic violations.
Weddle’s driver’s license was suspended in Louisiana and Virginia at the time of the fatal crash in Washington because of OUI convictions.
Stokes asked how Weddle was able to have a license with such a record. Then Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Baroody said he looked into the matter and was not able to find an answer, but acknowledged department of motor vehicles officials in those states where Weddle’s licenses were suspended or revoked had not communicated with other states.
Weddle lived in Virginia on the Tennessee border and when his license in Virginia was suspended for drunk driving, he went across the state line to get a license in Tennessee.
In a May 2016 interview, Rick Mullenix, the owner of trucking company R & E Logistics Inc. of Chuckey, Tenn., said he was not aware that Weddle’s license had been revoked in Virginia and suspended in Louisiana. He had hired Weddle in September 2015.
Then District Attorney Jonathan Liberman and ADA Baroody had recommended that Weddle be sentenced to 50 years in prison with all but 40 years suspended. The maximum sentence for manslaughter is 30 years, but the prosecutors argued that the sentences should be consecutive rather than concurrent because the maximum sentence did not impose a sufficient term.
Weddle was convicted by a Knox County jury in January 2018 on all counts — two counts of manslaughter, three counts of aggravated operating under the influence, two counts of driving to endanger and eight counts of various trucking rule violations. Those violations include false record-keeping, driving while fatigued, driving while using alcohol and driving while possessing alcohol.
Testimony during the trial included results of blood-alcohol tests that showed he had a 0.090 level immediately after the crash and 0.073 a few hours later in a test taken at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where he had been flown by a LifeFlight helicopter
There was also testimony that Weddle was traveling at a minimum of 69 miles per hour when he lost control of the 1996 Freightliner tractor-trailer truck on a curve by Fitch Road. The trailer was carrying lumber. The truck had been traveling at 81 miles per hour less than 30 seconds before the crash.
On the witness stand on Feb. 10, Weddle said he was traveling 65 miles per hour but that the road was a safety hazard. He argued that the state had failed to provide the defense with evidence that the road was the site of previous crashes including a fatality.