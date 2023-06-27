News

Randall Junior Weddle, sitting on the witness stand, testified Friday, Feb. 10 in the Knox County court.

 By Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND -- The truck driver convicted for a 2016 crash that killed two local residents lost his attempt to get a new trial.

Active Retired Justice William Stokes issued his ruling June 22 in the Maine Superior Court in Knox County in the case of 60-year-old Randall Junior Weddle. A hearing had been held Feb. 10.

