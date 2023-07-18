PORTLAND — The trial of six fishermen, two seafood dealers, along with corporations they own — who are charged in connection with a multi-year scheme to sell unreported Atlantic herring and falsify fishing records — has been scheduled for September.
The postponement from August was made by the court as it considers a motion to reconsider an earlier judge's ruling to deny suppressing statements made by a defendant to Marine Patrol officers.
Glenn Robbins, 76, of Eliot; Ethan Chase, 46, of Portsmouth, N.H.; Neil Herrick, 48, of Rockland; Andrew Banow, 37, of Rockport; Stephen Little, 58, of Warren; Jason Parent, 51, of Owls Head; and Western Sea, Inc., were named in a 35-count indictment issued in January 2022.
A superseding indictment was issued by a federal grand jury in October 2022 which included those defendants as well as Duston Reed, 41, of Waldoboro; New Moon Fisheries of Waldoboro; Glenn Lawrence, 70, of Owls Head; Samuel Olson, 73, of Cushing; and Sam's Seafood of Cushing.
A motion on behalf of Robbins and Western Sea to dismiss the charges was denied June 14 by Judge George Singal.
Lawrence had sought to have statements he made to Marine Patrol officers in 2019 suppressed from any future trial. That motion was also denied by Judge Singal in June.
Lawrence is a commercial fisherman who operates the fishing vessel Double Eagle. Paperwork filed in court states that the Marine Patrol witnessed the Double Eagle coming alongside the Western Sea at the Rockland Fish Pier and transfer herring from the Western Sea to the Double Eagle which then left and sold the herring at a dealer.
Banow pleaded guilty in November 2022 to one count each of conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), and defrauding the Internal Revenue Service. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 17 in U.S. District Court in Portland.
The other defendants have pleaded not guilty. Their cases have been scheduled for the Sept. 5 trial list.
Paperwork filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office contends that between June 2016 through September 2019, the Western Sea — a 100-foot fishing vessel that operates out of Rockland and owned by Robbins — made more than 80 trips to catch herring and under-reported the amount that was caught.
The crew would sell the herring to dealers who also under-reported how much they had received. The crew members were paid in cash for the amount of catch above what should have been caught as a way to deceive state and federal fishing regulators (NOAA) as well as the Internal Revenue Service, according to federal prosecutors.
NOAA notes it relies upon accurate catch reports to set policies designed to ensure a sustainable fishery.
Herring is used for bait by the lobster industry.
The maximum sentence if the defendants are convicted is five years in prison, a fine of $250,000, and twice the gross gain from the scheme.
NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement and the Maine Marine Patrol investigated the case.