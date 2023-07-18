News

Western Sea

The fishing vessel Western Sea docked at the Rockland Fish Pier.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

PORTLAND — The trial of six fishermen, two seafood dealers, along with corporations they own — who are charged in connection with a multi-year scheme to sell unreported Atlantic herring and falsify fishing records — has been scheduled for September.

The postponement from August was made by the court as it considers a motion to reconsider an earlier judge's ruling to deny suppressing statements made by a defendant to Marine Patrol officers.

