ROCKLAND -- The Rockland Planning Board gave unanimous approval Tuesday evening to an expansion of the Trekkers facility on Old County Road.

The Board toured the site at 325 Old County Road on Tuesday afternoon May 2 before the Board held a formal public hearing and final vote on the project during its meeting at City Hall.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

