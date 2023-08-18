ROCKLAND — A large portion of the Trade Winds Motor inn — the largest lodging establishment in the city, was sold this week to a hotel developer from New Jersey.
Documents were filed Friday, Aug. 18 in the Knox County Registry of Deeds.
The deed shows two of three wings of the Trade Winds, located at 2 Park Drive, was sold to LMA Rockland, LLC of Old Tappan, N.J. The sale does not include the western wing, which has time share units, the restaurant, and the lounge.
The sale price was $3,290,000.
The original Trade Winds was built in 1964 and owned and operated by Robert Liberty with 32 rooms. The hotel was expanded multiple times over the decades until it had 99 rooms, a restaurant, lounge and indoor pool. The hotel had remained in the family since the beginning.
Ashish Lall, the owner of LMA, said Friday, Aug. 18 that he will take his time to evaluate the property and learn about the area. He plans to invest in the property, he said. His purchase includes 56 rooms in the B and C wings as well as an extensive part of the parking lots.
Lall said he is a developer, owner and manager of hotels. He owns one other hotel in Maine — Bangor Suites in Bangor.
In addition to the sale, the city of Rockland conducted an inspection on Aug. 15 of the Trade Winds, which is standard procedure when a lodging license changes hands. The inspection showed numerous deficiencies, and the new owner was ordered to make repairs or to vacate a second floor wing within 10 days.
The Trade Winds has repeatedly been found with violations during past inspections. That included most recently in 2021.
The Trade Winds had a series of fires at the motel in May 2019 that were suspected of being electrical. Three rooms were heavily damaged.
In October 2016, the City Council held off renewal of its lodging license following a report of code violations. That occurred shortly after the motel’s deficiencies were widely publicized in an episode of the reality TV show “Hotel Impossible.”
At that 2016 meeting, then Councilor Valli Geiger said the motel had a complete disregard for safety and Rockland codes and embarrassed Rockland nationally.
In the show titled “The Pain in Maine,” the Travel Channel show reported finding numerous violations of safety codes. Those included household extension cords being used in ceilings of rooms and charred wiring near insulation. There also were problems found with the room where the fire alarm control panels were located. The show also pointed out the kitchen had been closed by a state health inspector shortly before the television crew arrived.
The Aug. 15, 2023, inspection directed that the second floor of C wing needs to be vacated within 10 days unless the void spaces on the basement ceilings and walls are sealed and protected. A utility room in the basement needs a sprinkler head added and void spaces sealed.
Exit lights on the C wing second and third floors are not functioning and needed to be fixed "ASAP." the inspection report states.
The first-floor electrical room has wires hanging from the sprinkler system. The wall in that room is unfinished and has open electrical junction boxes, according the city report.
There were numerous other deficiencies including propped open doors and emergency lights not working.
Lall said he was reviewing the matter.