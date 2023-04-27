News

The RES site in Rockport as seen in a photo presented by NewHeight Group.

ROCKPORT — The Lesher Family Foundation has offered $3 million as a donation to the town to design and construct a public park at the former Rockport Elementary School site. 

Residents will vote on whether to accept this gift and dedicate the space as a town park in the June 13 town meeting vote (voting is by secret ballot at the town office, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.). 

