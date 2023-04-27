ROCKPORT — The Lesher Family Foundation has offered $3 million as a donation to the town to design and construct a public park at the former Rockport Elementary School site.
Residents will vote on whether to accept this gift and dedicate the space as a town park in the June 13 town meeting vote (voting is by secret ballot at the town office, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.).
The foundation is also committing to fundraising for an endowment to provide for maintenance and operation costs associated with the park.
In addition, it has offered $1 million as a donation to the town to simply use for whatever projects it needs the funding for. The funding could be used for the towns new West Rockport Fire Station project.
The Select Board passed a resolution in support of the agreement in March, noting that in 10 years, efforts to develop the site have failed. The resolution also notes that "in 2021, the Town contracted with NewHeight Group to assess future uses of the site including administration of a survey of residents that found that using a significant portion of the RES site for community space was a preferred option, with town residents expressing a desire for a place where people of all ages could enjoy open green space, walk along trails, have places for children to play, and have potential locations for community events such as farmers’ markets, concerts, and food truck festivals."
Plans include a children’s playground, a water play area, a field house with year-round accessible restrooms, playing fields, walking trails, performance space and dedicated areas for farmers’ markets, craft fairs and the like, according to the resolution.
While this would be a win for those who want these features, it would be a loss for those who were advocating developing housing on the property, which has access to water and sewer services and is close to both the hospital and a strong local school system. The area is facing a housing crisis in which employers are struggling to fill positions because workers cannot find affordable housing in the Midcoast.
