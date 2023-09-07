News

Dragon Products cement plant

THOMASTON — Local and state officials are responding to the announcement Wednesday, Sept. 6 that the Dragon cement plant will be closing.

"Dragon Cement has been an integral part of our community for nearly a century," the town of Thomaston stated Thursday, Sept. 7. The closure was unexpected, the town said.

Dragon Products port

Dragon Products stopped using its marine port in Rockland more than a year ago.

