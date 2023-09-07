THOMASTON — Local and state officials are responding to the announcement Wednesday, Sept. 6 that the Dragon cement plant will be closing.
"Dragon Cement has been an integral part of our community for nearly a century," the town of Thomaston stated Thursday, Sept. 7. The closure was unexpected, the town said.
The company is, by far, the town's largest taxpayer — paying nearly $1.8 million in the past fiscal year.
"The full implication of its closure is to be determined by the town in the coming months as we prepare next year's municipal budget," the town stated.
"The town expresses sincere concern for those employees that have lost their jobs and encourage them to contact the town for any services we may provide," town stated.
The community is strong and and continues to grow and the town said it would support future business development for the sustainability of the community, the town concluded its Sept. 7 statement.
The Maine Department of Labor said it received a notice from Dragon Products Company Inc. on Wednesday stating that layoffs of 65 workers would begin on Dec. 2, 2023 and conclude on Jan. 4, 2025.
The state labor department's Rapid Response team has been in contact with the company and was onsite yesterday offering services through its Career Centers.
"Rapid Response will continue working with the company and affected workers to provide Maine JobLink registration, resume assistance, job fairs, training information and additional resources," the Labor Department stated Sept. 7.
Maine Department of Environmental Protection spokesman David Madore said Sept. 7 that Dragon will need to comply with with all the DEP-issued permit requirements as part of the closure of the facility and quarries.
Those requirements will be provided to the newspaper and will be published when received.
Roberto Polit, vice president of operations for Giant Cement Holdings, Inc., said the company would consider selling the plant but that it will retain its customers. He questioned whether the property could be sold as a cement plant but that if an offer came forward it would be considered.
The plant employs 65 workers who will receive severance and retention bonuses if they stay on until the plant closes.
The company owns about 900 acres in Thomaston.
The company also owns waterfront property in Rockland's South End where it used to ship cement via barge to the Boston area. The company ceased using the cargo pier more than a year ago.
Dragon has about $3 million of assessed property in Rockland which is largely the waterfront facility as well as some land on Old County Road. The company pays Rockland more than $72,000 annually.
The taxes for land and any remaining facilities will continue to be taxes. Any equipment removed will no longer be taxed.