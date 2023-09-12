News

Kara George

Kara George

THOMASTON — Town Manager Kara George spoke at the Monday, Sept. 11 meeting of the Thomaston Select Board regarding the news of Dragon Cement’s planned closure. Dragon announced the closure to workers on Wednesday, Sept. 6, stating there would be multiple rounds of layoffs beginning in December, with the plant closing in 2025.

“I just want to assure everyone that the town is staying involved in this in every way that we can,” George said.

Recommended for you