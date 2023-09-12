THOMASTON — Town Manager Kara George spoke at the Monday, Sept. 11 meeting of the Thomaston Select Board regarding the news of Dragon Cement’s planned closure. Dragon announced the closure to workers on Wednesday, Sept. 6, stating there would be multiple rounds of layoffs beginning in December, with the plant closing in 2025.
“I just want to assure everyone that the town is staying involved in this in every way that we can,” George said.
Since the initial announcement, George said she has met with the offices of Senator Angus King, Representative Anne Matlack, and Senator Susan Collins to discuss the closure.
George said she had further meetings scheduled in the next week, including one with the Midcoast Council of Governments to discuss the future of the Dragon Cement tax-increment financing district, or TIF. These funds, paid to the town by Dragon, are earmarked for economic development purposes and other specific benefits for the town.
The town has used this funding in the past for a variety of projects, including this past June when voters approved the appropriation of up to $597,500 from the TIF for several projects, including repairs to the Thomaston Academy and Watts Block buildings, sidewalk installations and repairs, bond payments and a Fire/EMS feasibility study.
George said she had also been contacted by the Rockland CareerCenter, which requested help spreading the word that it will host job fairs at each phase of the upcoming layoffs at the plant.
George encouraged people to contact the CareerCenter with the names of local employers looking to hire. The Rockland CareerCenter is in Suite 201 at the Breakwater Marketplace, 91 Camden St. in Rockland. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and can be reached by phone at 623-7981 or by email at rockland.careercenter@maine.gov.
Resident John Eaton asked about possible reclamation plans for the site once the plant was closed.
George said the Dragon Products Company Community Advisory Panel would be working under the advice and guidance of the Department of Environmental Protection to ensure the proper procedures for closure and reclamation.
The Community Advisory Panel facilitates communication between Dragon manager and members of the local community.