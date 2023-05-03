ROCKLAND — Three young people were taken to Pen Bay Medical Center by ambulances Wednesday night after ingesting drugs that contained the deadly drug fentanyl.
Rockland police say around 10:45 p.m., Rockland police and Rockland fire and emergency medical services responded to a reported overdose at a residence, which was on Purchase Street.
Rockland Police found a young man who appeared to be overdosing. Witnesses on scene had administered Narcan prior to law enforcement arrival but the young man was still unresponsive. Officers administered a second dose of Narcan and the person started to regain consciousness.
While Rockland Fire/EMS were treating the young man, two additional young people on scene, one of whom was a juvenile, started to show signs of overdosing. Rockland Fire/EMS transported all three to the hospital for treatment.
The investigation found that all three had ingested powder they believed was cocaine but was likely mixed with fentanyl; a powerful and often deadly opioid.
Rockland police remind the public that every minute counts during an overdose and calling 911 as soon as possible is critical. Maine's Good Samaritan Law offers some legal protections for those who seek medical assistance for a drug-related overdose, as well as some legal protections for someone who is experiencing an overdose and anyone rendering aid at the scene of an overdose, police noted.
For more information on this law, resources for Narcan, and other substance treatment information, visit OPTIONS Facebook page at Know Your OPTIONS.