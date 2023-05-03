News

ROCKLAND — Three young people were taken to Pen Bay Medical Center by ambulances Wednesday night after ingesting drugs that contained the deadly drug fentanyl.

Rockland police say around 10:45 p.m., Rockland police and Rockland fire and emergency medical services responded to a reported overdose at a residence, which was on Purchase Street.

Reporter

Stephen Betts has been covering the news from the Rockland area since January 1982.

