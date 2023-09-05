News

Rockland City Hall

The deadline to file nomination papers to get on the Nov. 7 ballot is Friday, Sept. 8.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — Three people took out nomination papers Tuesday for a seat to represent Rockland on the regional school board.

The deadline for candidates to file nomination papers to get on the Nov. 7 ballot is Friday, Sept. 8. The three are the first people to take out papers for the post.

