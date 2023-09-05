featured Three take out papers Tuesday for Rockland area school board seat By Stephen Betts Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Sep 5, 2023 Sep 5, 2023 Updated 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News The deadline to file nomination papers to get on the Nov. 7 ballot is Friday, Sept. 8. Photo by Stephen Betts Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKLAND — Three people took out nomination papers Tuesday for a seat to represent Rockland on the regional school board.The deadline for candidates to file nomination papers to get on the Nov. 7 ballot is Friday, Sept. 8. The three are the first people to take out papers for the post.The seat is currently held by Carol Bachofner who is not seeking re-election.Taking out papers Tuesday were Kali Ausplund Dionne of Rankin Street, Melissa Williamson of Rockland Street and Travis Huff of Grove Street.Candidates must get the signatures of at least 100 registered Rockland voters to get on the ballot.Dionne is a social worker who is urgent need coordinator for the Knox County Homeless Coalition. She said she wants to give back to the community.Huff works at Bank of America and is pastor at the Breakwater Chapel in Rockland which meets at the Breakwater Marketplace. He said he wants to give back to the community. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stephen Betts Reporter Author email Follow Stephen Betts Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Biz Briefs Art Creates Grand Results at Thomaston Place Auction Galleries on August 25-27 INDOOR YARD SALE @ Belfast United Methodist Church Thomaston Place Auction Galleries Presents ‘Tribal Arts & Antiquities’ Sept. 22, 23 The Strand Family Series returns for another season of family-friendly entertainment! United Midcoast Charities Creates New Award in Memory of Sani Fogel More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers INDOOR YARD SALE @ Belfast United Methodist Church Looking for Debbie’s Cookbook? A day of Sunshine and Maine Made! Maine Made treasures galore! BARBIE playing at the Strand Sept. 1-13. Click for showtimes, prices and trailer! More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists