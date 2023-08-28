News

Intersection of Route 90 and Beechwood Street

The intersection of Route 90 and Beechwood Street in Warren.

 Google Map

WARREN -- Three people were hurt Sunday night -- two seriously -- after a motorcycle pulled out in front of a car traveling on Route 90.

William Soule, 52, was operating a 2018 Indian Chief motorcycle and pulled out from Beechwood Street onto Route 90. He was carrying a passenger, Heidi White, 48, of Warren.

