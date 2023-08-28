WARREN -- Three people were hurt Sunday night -- two seriously -- after a motorcycle pulled out in front of a car traveling on Route 90.
William Soule, 52, was operating a 2018 Indian Chief motorcycle and pulled out from Beechwood Street onto Route 90. He was carrying a passenger, Heidi White, 48, of Warren.
At the same time, Jessica Heffernan, 39, of Hancock, operating a 2011 Subaru Outback was traveling north on Route 90. She was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
Soule pulled out into the path of the Outback. Heffernan was unable to stop and attempted to swerve to avoid the motorcycle. The Outback collided with the motorcycle which was knocked down and skidded several feet down the road before stopping. The Outback had swerved towards the oncoming lane and after hitting the motorcycle continued across the opposing lane. The vehicle spun around 180 degrees before going off the left hand side of the road and went down into a shallow ditch where it rolled onto the right side.
The crash occurred at about 9 p.m. Aug. 27.
Soule was taken to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport with serious injuries . He was then flown by a LifeFlight helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland. White was taken to PBMC for life threatening injuries. She was then flown by a LifeFlight helicopter to a Bangor hospital.
Heffernan was taken to PBMC with minor injuries.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by Warren Fire, Warren Emergency Medical Services, Waldoboro EMS and Oyster River Towing.