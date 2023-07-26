THOMASTON — The town Select Board announced Monday evening that it would proceed with the sale of town property to the Knox Clinic despite opposition from residents who were on the losing side of a vote at the June town meeting.
"The Select Board will continue to advance the will of the voters on Article V and engage with the Knox Clinic in order to bring a much needed health clinic to Thomaston that will benefit all of our citizens," the letter from the Select Board states.
The letter was read at the Monday evening Select Board meeting and then posted on the town's website.
The response came after calls to place the question of the sale of the land to voters again but this time at a referendum at the polls in November where there is expected to be a larger turnout than at the town meeting.
At the June 14 town meeting, residents approved 159 to 155 an article that allows the town to sell up to 1.5 acres of land on the Thomaston Green to Knox Clinic, for $52,655 per acre, for the purpose of constructing a community health center.
When the final vote counts were announced at the June 14 town meeting, Knox Clinic Executive Director Meredith Batley said "I'm ready to make this community proud."
The town responded to a letter that called for a revote in a referendum at the polls in November.
"The Town has taken the allegations in Preti Flaherty and Anne Perkins letters seriously and had them reviewed by the law firm Eaton Peabody, the town's legal counsel. Eaton Peabody's review of the issue concluded the Town ran a fair and effective town meeting and legally has done nothing wrong. The Town maintained the election and town meeting process with integrity and followed all state election laws," the letter stated.
The town had received a letter on June 27 from the Preti Flaherty law firm and on July 3 from resident Anne Perkins that alleged procedural errors had occurred in the June town meeting vote.
The resident had argued that there approximately 70 residents who were unable to attend the annual town meeting for various reasons — disabilities, family obligations, work requirements and inadequate childcare. The town's law firm said that, however, that does not void the election. The town's law firm said no one was denied the right to vote at the meeting.