Thomaston Select Board

The Thomaston Select Board met Monday evening July 24.

THOMASTON — The town Select Board announced Monday evening that it would proceed with the sale of town property to the Knox Clinic despite opposition from residents who were on the losing side of a vote at the June town meeting.

"The Select Board will continue to advance the will of the voters on Article V and engage with the Knox Clinic in order to bring a much needed health clinic to Thomaston that will benefit all of our citizens," the letter from the Select Board states.

