THOMASTON — The Select Board will hold a public workshop on the sidewalk improvement project prior to its Monday, Aug. 14 meeting.
The workshop begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Select Board Room at the Thomaston Municipal Building.
The presentation will present a list of 10 sidewalks to be built or repaired, in priority order, as well as the justification for the repairs and the estimated costs.
The 10 sidewalks are: Hyler Street from Knox Street to Wadsworth Street; Gleason Street from Knox Street to Fish Street; Mall Road from School Street to Main Street; Booker Street from Valley Street to Thomas Street; Beechwood Street from Starr Street to Erin Street; Elliot Street from Knox Street to Dunn Street; Erin Street from Main Street to Beechwood Street; Dunn Street from Hyler Street to Elliot Street; Wadsworth Street from Main Street to Water Street; Brooklyn Heights Road from Sunrise Terrace to Bobolink Lane.
The memo from Pollution Control Superintendent John Fancy and Public Works Director Brandon Allen to the Select Board and Town Manager Kara George states these ten sidewalks are “in addition to the four projects already underway.”
The four sidewalk projects underway are Mill River Crossing, Knox Street Rebuild, Water street Resilience Project and the School Loop Project.
“The goal is to upgrade existing sidewalks to meet ADA requirements, add new sidewalks meeting ADA requirements and to make Thomaston more walkable by reducing unsafe sidewalk conditions,” the memo states.
The regular Select Board meeting will begin at 6 p.m.