THOMASTON — Project Planner John Fancy held a public workshop before the Thomaston Select Board meeting Monday, Aug. 14 on proposed sidewalk improvement projects.
Fancy presented a list of 10 sidewalks to be built or repaired, as well as the justification for the repairs and the estimated costs.
"These are the ones we thought needed to be addressed,” Fancy said.
The 10 projects are: Hyler Street from Knox Street to Wadsworth Street; Gleason Street from Knox Street to Fish Street; Mall Road from School Street to Main Street; Booker Street from Valley Street to Thomas Street; Beechwood Street from Starr Street to Erin Street; Elliot Street from Knox Street to Dunn Street; Erin Street from Main Street to Beechwood Street; Dunn Street from Hyler Street to Elliot Street; Wadsworth Street from Main Street to Water Street; Brooklyn Heights Road from Sunrise Terrace to Bobolink Lane.
The end goal of these undertakings will vary depending on the condition of the sidewalk on that street, Fancy said. Some, such as on Hyler Street, would upgrade and improve the current sidewalks, making them ADA compliant.
Others, such as Elliot and Erin streets, would construct a sidewalk where almost none currently exists. Erin Street currently has no sidewalk on about half the street, Fancy said, and sees a lot of pedestrian use. The Elliot Street sidewalk is unsafe and unusable in many places.
Some of the sidewalk projects would also allow for bike or hiking paths and would fix drainage issues, such as on Beechwood Street.
Fancy also provided a cost estimate for each project. The cost estimates included both the total cost and the cost per foot. Fancy said all costs reflected if there was additional work needed or a simple overlay.
The total estimated cost was just below one million dollars.
The most expensive sidewalk project would be Hyler Street, which only requires a 5-foot overlay with curb, but is 2,000 feet. The estimated coast is $110,000. The cost per foot is $55.
The least expensive proposed project is Brooklyn Heights, which is 950 feet and needs a new paved 5-foot sidewalk with a curb. The estimated cost is $76,000 and the cost per foot is $80.
Fancy said the next steps are for the Select Board to decide if it wants to move forward with these projects. Then Fancy would work with Public Works Director Brandon Allen to determine detailed costs plus if the projects could be completed by Public Works or need to be done by a contractor.
Four additional sidewalk projects are also currently underway in Thomaston.
These are the Mill River crossing, the Knox Street rebuild, the Water Street Resilience Project and the School Loop Project.
Mill River will construct a sidewalk from Fish Street up over Route 131 to the top of the hill, plus a crosswalk to provide access to Montpelier. This project is still in very early stages.
The Knox Street project will replace all current sidewalks, and Fancy said this will hopefully be done next year.
The Water Street project will see the construction of a new sidewalk on the river side of that street. Fancy said the town has requested to be included in some state funding for this project.
The School Loop Project aims to provide safe pedestrian spaces for children walking to school, and will construct two new sidewalks on Watts Lane and Valley Street. Fancy said the town has applied for funding for this project, and hopes to hear back soon.
