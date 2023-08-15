News

Thomaston sidewalk project John Fancy

Pollution Control Superintendent John Fancy presents Thomaston sidewalk improvement projects to the public on Monday, Aug. 14.

 Photo by Christine Simmonds

THOMASTON — Project Planner John Fancy held a public workshop before the Thomaston Select Board meeting Monday, Aug. 14 on proposed sidewalk improvement projects.

Fancy presented a list of 10 sidewalks to be built or repaired, as well as the justification for the repairs and the estimated costs.

