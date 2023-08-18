THOMASTON — Town officials continue working on plans for the Thomaston Green even as one resident complains they are dismissing her questions and concerns.
The chairs of the Planning Board and the Select Board say it is too early in the process to answer these questions, and many aspects have yet to be determined.
The 15.6-acre Thomaston Green on Route 1 was the site of the Maine State Prison from 1824 until 2002, when the prison was torn down and prisoners were moved to the new super-max in Warren. The town purchased the property from the state in 2005.
At the annual Town Meeting in June, residents approved three articles for the property. One of these was a revised plan which identified all land south of William King Street and the tree-lined walking path as “public open space/recreational use in perpetuity” and named this space Thomaston Green Park.
Since then, the town has been acting on the new plan.
A call went out for volunteers to form an ad hoc committee for Thomaston Green Park, which would recommend a plan and find funding and grant sources.
At the Monday, Aug. 14 Select Board meeting, Chair Diane Giese said the town had received 18 applications for the committee. Giese said the town was currently in discussions about how to narrow down the applicants to a committee of nine. Two of the seats on this committee will go to co-chairs John Eaton and Zel Bowman-Leberge.
Town Manager Kara George said in an interview on Friday, Aug. 18 that the town had heard feedback from multiple residents about the number of members on that committee, and was considering increasing the membership. George said this would be discussed at the next Select Board meeting on Aug. 28.
On Tuesday, Aug. 15, the Planning Board officially vacated the subdivision plan, which had been recorded with the Knox County Registry of Deeds in 2012. The board signed a Notice of Vacation of this plan, which will also be recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds.
The 2012 plan divided the land into eight lots to be sold to developers or contractors, with three parcels of land the town would retain.
Planning Board Chair Joanne Richards said Gartley & Dorsky Engineering & Surveying, which had created the original subdivision document in 2012, would create a new one according to the language in the June vote.
Richards said the new map will have to come before the Planning Board for a site plan review, but the town would need to consult legal council to determine if that would then go before voters.
George said on Aug. 18 that bringing the Thomaston Green designs to the voters would be the best approach. “We want something that everybody wants,” George said.
Resident Kathleen Norton was at the Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 meetings of the Select Board and the Planning Board, where she asked about next steps for the Thomaston Green, the designated park and the committee, plus which aspects would go before voters.
Giese said the Select Board was not taking questions about Thomaston Green Park, as details regarding the park were up to the ad hoc committee to determine, and the committee had not been formed yet. She added she had received Norton’s email about the park and would pass it to the committee once it was formed.
Richards said the town attorney would determine the answers for some questions Norton was asking, though the lawyer had indicated that there was no such thing as the phrase “in perpetuity,” which had been used in the vote, and so that would not be included in the Gartley & Dorsky map.
Norton said she would retain her own attorney if necessary, as the residents had passed the wording of that article. She then asked about the land use ordinance being updated to reflect the creation of Thomaston Green Park.
Richards said amendments were proposed for the Land Use Ordinance every year during the annual Town Meeting in June.
Norton said she had further questions, but Richards said she was ending the meeting, as Norton was trying to propose things for the future that the board could not address.
“So you’re shutting me down, as the Select Board shuts me down,” Norton said.
“Kathleen, you will not accept an answer when it is given,” Richards replied.
Recordings of both meetings can be viewed at townhallstreams.com/towns/thomaston_me.
The next Thomaston Select Board meeting is Monday, Aug. 28.
The next Thomaston Planning Board meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 19.