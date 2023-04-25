THOMASTON — After passionate discussions with the public where one resident accused board members of voter suppression, the Thomaston Select Board approved various items for the June Town Warrant on Monday, April 24.
These included three warrant items regarding possible development of the Thomaston Green and several proposed amendments to the Land Use Ordinance and amendments to other ordinances.
The three Thomaston Green warrants would preserve space as a park, approve the sale of land to Knox Clinic for a health center, and approve construction of a new Fire/EMS station.
Chris Crosman said that voting on the Thomaston Green warrant items at an open town meeting rather than by secret ballot meant not all residents would be able to vote, as not all could attend that meeting.
“It’s a form of voter suppression is what it is,” Crosman said. “It’s anti-democratic. You should take the lead to have it changed.”
Crosman added he would take the issue to the Supreme Court if he had the money.
With divisive issues such as the Thomaston Green, Crosman said, the vote should happen by secret ballot to allow more participation.
Select Board Chair Diane Giese and board member Zel Bowman-Leberge defended the decision to have the vote at a town meeting.
Giese said she did not want to change the format of the vote, and stated Thomaston was not the only town that held open town meetings to determine issues.
The town meeting is a longtime tradition for New England, Giese said, and the town government is based upon that tradition.
Bowman-Laberge said other towns had voted to hold all future annual votes by secret ballot only, such as Camden.
Union has also moved to secret ballot only for their annual town business.
Bowman-Laberge said the board can determine if warrant items go on the ballot or if they are voted on at a town meeting.
The benefit of the town meeting format is the residents can have a dialogue and come together as a community, she said.
Bowman-Laberge said she was told by some people they wished the 2020 vote regarding two developments for the Thomaston Green had been in a town meeting format.
“I think that kind of rich discussion might have been helpful for that decision,” she said.
Town Manager Kara George said it was too late to add anything to the June ballots, as the law states absentee ballots must be available 30 days before the election and ballots must be sent to the printers.
Two additional residents expressed displeasure at the actions taken by the board as well.
Betty Kijewski said she felt the town was convinced to purchase the former Lura Libby building, now the Municipal Building, based on the idea the Fire/EMS station would move to that building.
“Now suddenly it’s on the Thomaston Green,” Kijewski said.
Planning Board Chair Joanne Richards said what voters approved for the purchase of the Lura Libby building was only phase one. Moving the Fire/EMS department to the building was part of phase two, which never happened.
Kijewski said she had been convinced to vote for the building based on the idea the Fire/EMS department would move there.
She added she did not understand why the Knox Clinic was being proposed for Thomaston Green as well.
Bowman-Laberge said the voters would determine if the Knox Clinic proposal passed or not.
“But you’re not putting it before the voters,” Kijewski said. “You’re putting it before some of the voters who can attend the meeting.”
Giese said the Select Board was aware of how some people felt about the Thomaston Green, and thanked Kijewski for her input.
Kijewski responded Giese was trying to “shut [her] up.”
Giese replied she was, because the board had to move on.
One warrant article would preserve “all land south of William King Drive as ‘open park space.’”
Another would reserve up to 2.5 acres along Route 1 for the construction of a new Fire and Emergency Medical Services building.
The third allows the town to enter into a contract with Knox Clinic to sell up to 1.5 acres of land along Route 1 for construction of a health center.
A public hearing is scheduled for these warrant articles for Thursday, June 1.
During a public hearing on proposed Land Use Ordinance amendments, resident Kathleen Norton questioned if the town was following the correct procedure.
Norton said she did not think the proposed amendments followed the comprehensive plan, and asked if the Comprehensive Plan Committee had seen the amendments and helped to draft them.
Richardson said there had been multiple workshops with the Planning Board and the Comprehensive Plan Committee, and members of the Committee attended all the workshops.
All that information was available online in the minutes of those meetings, Richardson said.
Norton said she could not find the minutes or other relevant documents on the town website, and she was concerned the comprehensive plan was not being followed.
Giese responded that the comprehensive plan was a guideline, not an ordinance with legal standing.
The Land Use Ordinance amendments will also go to voters for approval at the annual town meeting in June.
These amendments are the addition of a state-mandated affordable housing section, regulations regarding short-term rentals, updates and additions to multiple sections, moving map lots to the Village Commercial district and updating and changing multiple definitions.
The Select Board also approved ordinance amendments for the recreation committee, sewer use and the police department. Many of these changes were updating language, terminology, fees and definitions.
Election polls will be open on Tuesday, June 13 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Lura Libby Room to vote on two Select Board seats and one seat on the Board of Assessors.
Absentee ballots are available starting May 12, and can be requested at the town office.
The open town meeting, where voting must occur in person, is Wednesday, June 14 at 6 p.m. to vote on all other items, including the municipal budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
Copies of the warrants, amendments and definitions can be found on the Thomaston website and at the town office.