News

Thomaston Select Board, April 24

Thomaston Select Board Chair Diane Giese, left, speaks to Town Manager Kara George at the April 25 Select Board meeting. Photo by Christine Simmonds

 Photo by Christine Simmonds

THOMASTON — After passionate discussions with the public where one resident accused board members of voter suppression, the Thomaston Select Board approved various items for the June Town Warrant on Monday, April 24.

These included three warrant items regarding possible development of the Thomaston Green and several proposed amendments to the Land Use Ordinance and amendments to other ordinances.

Chris Crosman, Thomaston Select Board, April 24

Chris Crosman addresses the Thomaston Select Board on Monday, April 24. Photo by Christine Simmonds
Kathleen Norton, Thomaston Select Board, April 24

Kathleen Norton addresses the Thomaston Select Board on Monday, April 24.

Managing Editor

Christine Simmonds is the Managing Editor of The Courier-Gazette. She grew up in Rockland and has lived in Knox County most of her life. She can be contacted at csimmonds@villagesoup.com.

Recommended for you