THOMASTON — The Select Board confirmed the appointments of 19 people to the ad hoc Thomaston Green Park committee on Monday, Sept. 11.
This committee is co-chaired by Jon Eaton and Zel Bowman-Laberge, for a total of 21 members.
The additional committee members are Nancy Baker, Janey Barthelette, Alan Blake, Michael Burns, Jeff Carty, Kathy Derene, Julie Fajardo, Jane Farthing, Olivia FitzPatrick, Ron Gamage, Sandra Haimila, Patricia Hubbard, Marla McGeady, Noreen Mullaney, Kathleen Norton, Linda Perry, Kendray Rodriguez, Valerie Simoneau and Alysia Tlapak.
Eaton said Shade Paul, who was slated to be approved as a member of the committee at this meeting, no longer wished to be a member.
Rodriguez is a town employee, so Eaton noted to the Select Board that she would be a non-voting member of the committee. “I want to avoid any questions in that regard,” Eaton said.
The board read the names of the 19 people and asked those present to stand or wave so board members could put a face to the names of committee members.
Eaton said he presumed there would be a level of support from the Select Board, as this committee was chosen to complete a task that would otherwise “bog down the Select Board.”
Eaton also requested an updated map of the Thomaston Green before the first committee meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20.
This map will be distributed to the committee members so they can see the land they are discussing, Eaton said.
Eaton said at that meeting, the group would determine the most convenient schedule moving forward.
All committee meetings are open for public attendance.
The Select Board originally was going to cap committee members at a total of nine, including the two co-chairs. This decision was changed after the town heard feedback from residents.
At the Aug. 28 Select Board meeting, committee co-chair Bowman-Laberge recommended increasing the committee to include all applicants. “Anyone who wants to be a member should be able to,” she said.
Select Board Chair Diane Giese asked that Bowman-Laberge and Eaton send a complete list of committee members prior to the Sept. 11 meeting.
The committee is being asked to make recommendations to the Select Board for Thomaston Green Park regarding improvements, development and occupancy guidelines. The committee has also been asked to identify possible grant and funding sources for operations of the park.
This park is the result of the June 14 Town Meeting, where voters approved a new development plan for the Thomaston Green. This plan reserves all land south of William King Street, plus the tree-lined walking path, as park space named Thomaston Green Park.
William King Street is the paved street leading to the gazebo space on the Thomaston Green. The town constructed this street and named it after King, who was elected Maine’s first governor in 1820, following the state's separation from Massachusetts.
At that time, King owned the property in question. After he was elected governor, King sold the land to the state for construction of a prison.
The 15.6-acre Thomaston Green on Route 1 was the site of the Maine State Prison from 1824 until 2002, when the prison was torn down and prisoners were moved to the new super-max in Warren. The town purchased the property from the state in 2005.