John Eaton with Thomaston Select Board

John Eaton, far right at the podium, speaks to the Thomaston Select Board on Monday, Sept. 11.

 Screenshot from TownHall Streams

THOMASTON — The Select Board confirmed the appointments of 19 people to the ad hoc Thomaston Green Park committee on Monday, Sept. 11.

This committee is co-chaired by Jon Eaton and Zel Bowman-Laberge, for a total of 21 members.

