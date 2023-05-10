THOMASTON — The Thomaston Select Board approved Tuesday, May 9 a June warrant item which, if passed by voters, will allow negotiations between the town and the Knox Clinic for the purchase of land on the Thomaston Green and the construction of a health clinic.
The board also gave final approval to the rest of the annual town meeting warrants, which included two additional articles on the Thomaston Green, municipal budget articles and the annual changes to the Land Use Ordinance. The full wording of the warrant items will be available on the town website as well as at the town office.
The two other Thomaston Green articles ask voters to approve both construction of a new Fire and Emergency Medical Services station and a revised development plan which reserves all land south of William King Street and the tree-lined walking path as park space.
This vote had been scheduled for the board’s usual meeting on Monday, May 8, but was delayed to give board members time to review the appraisal of the Thomaston Green former prison property and determine a fair and appropriate price to present to the public.
The appraisal report was given to the board members at the Monday meeting, and multiple members said they wanted to review this document fully before setting the price.
Some residents voiced their continued disapproval of the warrant items to develop the Green at both meetings, including Kathleen Norton, who said the board was “carving it up” with the current plan they will present to voters.
Norton said on May 8 that the appraisal, the maps presented by the town, and the wording of the warrant items did not match up to each other and did not take into account the work completed by previous groups.
She said she had reviewed recordings of previous board and committee meetings, and did not feel the interests of regular Thomaston residents were being taken into account with these warrant items.
“I love that Green,” she said. “I feel like I’m going to cry with the way you’re going to carve it up like this. And it’s not right.”
Others said they did not feel there had been enough public input included in the warrant articles for the Thomaston Green, there was not enough information available on those warrant items, and voting on these items in a town meeting would reduce the number of residents who were able to participate in the vote.
Chris Crosman said selling a piece of the Thomaston Green was something that could not be undone, and asked board members if they would consider selling parts of Camden Hills or other preserved parks.
Cindy Lang said the appraisal, completed by Bucklin Appraisal, LLC of Appleton, was an opinion on market value, and assessing the cost of an open space like the Green should be performed by a specialist.
Lang added she felt the articles on the Thomaston Green were vague and over-broad in their wording as well.
The Select Board set the sale cost for the Knox Clinic in the warrant article as $52,655 per acre on May 9, with a vote of 3 to 1.
This total is the weighted average recommended price per acre from Bucklin Appraisal in the report, completed by Fred Bucklin.
According to Bucklin’s report, this price was determined in part through personal inspections, interviews with town assessor David Martucci, comparisons of property sales through real estate brokers and assessors and the comparison of six comparable land sales.
Board member Sandy Moore voted against the article, stating she was bothered by the clinic’s location on Main Street. Moore also said she did not think the town had used input from the Thomaston Green workshops with Mat Eddy for these proposals.
The warrant allows the sale of up to 1.5 acres for the clinic, but board members pointed out negotiations could end on less. The cost of the full 1.5 acres would be $78,982.50.
Board member Bowman-Laberge said she thought the appraisal report was very thorough, and the value seemed consistent with the proposed sale to Avesta housing in 2020.
Select Board Chair Diane Giese said there would be additional information, including maps and more specific plans, available at the public hearing on June 1.
Bowman-Laberge said the plan was currently very preliminary. If the Knox Clinic warrant items passed at the June town meeting, the Select Board would then negotiate the contract and make recommendations before approving a plan.
The Knox Clinic plan would then go through the Thomaston Planning Board approval process.
The clinic would not pay property taxes, as it is a nonprofit, but town officials have said other benefits to the community, including possible payments in lieu of taxes, would be part of the negotiation process.
Knox Clinic is a nonprofit organization founded in 1999 which provides care to people who are uninsured or underinsured.
In 2022, Knox Clinic was selected for two different grants to establish a new health center and offer expanded health care services for Midcoast Maine.
Through these grants, Batley said the clinic hopes to change their model to a community health center or a rural health center, with an end goal of a federally qualified health center. These various models of operation require certain steps and applications.
One grant is a $2.1 million federal grant, while the second grant is through the American Rescue Plan Act, known as ARPA, for $1.2 million.
The ARPA grant, which was from the Knox County Commissioners, is specifically for the clinic to relocate in Thomaston, as the nonprofit and the municipality applied for this grant together.
The clinic is currently operating out the Bok Building in Rockland, but only has access to a medical space there one night per week.
Pen Bay Medical Center, which owns the Bok Building and currently has the building up for sale, uses the space other evenings.
The dental program through Knox Clinic, which Executive Director Meredith Batley has said is the organization’s largest program, operates at a separate space.
There will be a public information meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 11 with the Knox Clinic and the town, to answer questions and address concerns regarding the health clinic proposal.
The public hearing for the annual warrant items is scheduled for June 1 at 6 p.m.
The annual town meeting, where residents will vote on the warrant articles, will take place Wednesday, June 14, at 6 p.m.
The election by secret ballot for members of the Select Board and Board of Assessors is Tuesday, June 13, with polls open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.