News

Thomaston Select Board, May 9

Thomaston Select Board at the special meeting Tuesday, May 9.

 Photo by Christine Simmonds

THOMASTON — The Thomaston Select Board approved Tuesday, May 9 a June warrant item which, if passed by voters, will allow negotiations between the town and the Knox Clinic for the purchase of land on the Thomaston Green and the construction of a health clinic.

The board also gave final approval to the rest of the annual town meeting warrants, which included two additional articles on the Thomaston Green, municipal budget articles and the annual changes to the Land Use Ordinance. The full wording of the warrant items will be available on the town website as well as at the town office.

Tags

Managing Editor

Christine Simmonds is the Managing Editor of The Courier-Gazette. She grew up in Rockland and has lived in Knox County most of her life. She can be contacted at csimmonds@villagesoup.com.

Recommended for you