featured Thomaston Fourth of July events By Christine Simmonds Christine Simmonds Managing Editor Author email Jul 4, 2023 Jul 4, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Scene from the 2022 Thomaston Fourth of July parade. Photo by Mark Haskell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thomaston Fourth of July is an all-day celebration with activities all day for the whole family.The parade begins at 11 a.m., and Main Street begins to close at 10.After the parade an opening ceremony will occur behind the business block, plus live music, children activities, food for sale, and fireworks at the end of the day.Visit thomaston4thofjuly.com for updates, or the event’s Facebook page. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Craft tent on Valley Street, behind the Business Block11 a.m. Fourth of July parade, theme “Freedom and Fireworks,” 2023 Grand Marshall Bob WattsEvents located behind the Business Block:8 to 10 a.m. Car & bike show.12:30 p.m. Opening ceremony, vendor booths open, chicken barbecue.12:30 - 6 p.m. Bounce house $5.00 per child; free entry if child is riding their bike in the parade.1 p.m. Cod Adams memorial horseshoe tournament.1 to 3 p.m. Penbay Pan (Steel Drum Band)1 to 5 p.m. American Legion Williams-Brazier Post 37 hot dog stand and militia exhibit.3 to 6 p.m. A Little on the Side band.6 to 9 p.m. Instigator band.9:30 p.m. Fireworks. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Christine Simmonds Managing Editor Author email Follow Christine Simmonds Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Biz Briefs Museums Collaborate to Bring Sunken Steamboat Documentary to the Midcoast Lost/Missing Pet Resources Join Us! Become a Strand Member! $7 Movie tickets, $25 Met Opera tickets and more! Maine Lobster Festival On a Mission to Add 200 Volunteers in 10 Days! Mount Desert Island Office Welcomes Kristi Jacoby More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers New hours start next week. Maine Made is all we carry! We have things you won’t find just anywhere!! Strand Summer Story Drive! 100 years of stories are being collected. We want to hear yours. Wes Anderson’s ASTEROID CITY June 30 – July 15 at the Strand Theatre downtown Rockland! More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists