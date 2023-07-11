News

Bark + Brew puppy snuggle

A guest enjoys puppy snuggles at Pope Memorial's Bark + Brew in the Barn, Saturday, July 8.

 Photo by Christine Simmonds

WARREN — Saturday, July 8 was a night of local food, drinks, dance tunes and of course puppy snuggles as the Pope Memorial Humane Society hosted its third annual "Bark + Brew in the Barn."

Held at Harmony Hill Farm in Warren, this fundraiser benefits the Sherman Medical Fund, which covers medical care for animals at Pope Memorial.

Bark + Brew puppies

Puppies play at the Bark + Brew in the Barn fundraiser, Saturday, July 8.
Bark + Brew puppy

One tired puppy at the Bark + Brew in the Barn event, Saturday, July 8.
Bark + Brew donuts

This pup is hoping to share some Ruckus Donuts at the Pope Memorial Humane Society's Bark + Brew in the Barn, Saturday, July 8.
Bark + Brew staff

Pope Memorial Humane Society staff at Bark + Brew in the Barn, Saturday, July 8.
Bark + Brew crowd

The crowd at Pope Memorial's Bark + Brew in the Barn fundraiser, Saturday, July 8.
Bark + Brew crowd 2

Folks enjoy local food at the Bark + Brew in the Barn event, Saturday, July 8.
Bark + Brew dancing

The crowd dances to live music at the third annual Bark + Brew in the Barn, hosted by Pope Memorial Humane Society, on Saturday, July 8.
Bark + Brew Isganitis

Frank Isganitis measures an arms-length of tickets for the fifty-fifty raffle at Bark + Brew in the Barn, Saturday, July 8.
Bark + Brew Purcell

Kimberly Purcell volunteers at the annual Bark + Brew in the Barn event, Saturday, July 8.
Bark + Brew in the Barn

Harmony Hill Farm in Warren hosts the third annual Bark + Brew in the Barn, Saturday, July 8.

