WARREN — Saturday, July 8 was a night of local food, drinks, dance tunes and of course puppy snuggles as the Pope Memorial Humane Society hosted its third annual "Bark + Brew in the Barn."
Held at Harmony Hill Farm in Warren, this fundraiser benefits the Sherman Medical Fund, which covers medical care for animals at Pope Memorial.
The event featured a “Puppy Playpen” where attendees could snuggle with two litters of puppies, one 8-weeks-old and the other 11-weeks.
There were food trucks from The Causeway Restaurant, Uproot Pie Company, Brother Shucker and Ruckus Donuts in Rockland, plus local spirits from Rock Harbor Brewing Company, Cellardoor Winery, Freedom's Edge Cider, Apres and Lake St. George Brewing Company.
The Right Track Band played into the night, and event attendees took to the dance floor.
“I love this event,” said Kasey Bielecki, marketing and public relations manager for Pope Memorial Humane Society.
Bielecki said the fundraiser began as a celebration of the humane society’s anniversary, and was so popular that it turned into a signature event.
With a combination of a good cause, a fantastic view, puppies, live music and local food and drinks, “you can’t go wrong,” she said.
The event is organized by Pope Memorial’s Bark + Brew committee and run by volunteers.
Necole Janczura, a committee member and volunteer, said she was excited for the third annual event. “It gets better and better every year,” she commented.
Harmony Hill Farm, owned by Tammy and Mark Hilchey, donates the venue for this event as well as their time and some family members, such as daughter Kimberly Purcell, who was on-hand volunteering at the event.