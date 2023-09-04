News

Victory Chimes

The Victory Chimes was tied up at the docks at the end of Captain Spear Drive but for the past four months has been moored in Rockland Harbor. Photo by Stephen Betts

ROCKLAND — The ship's wheel of the historic schooner Victory Chimes was taken from the moored vessel.

The theft was discovered Saturday Sept. 3. The vessel is expected to depart Rockland Harbor later this week.

