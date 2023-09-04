ROCKLAND — The ship's wheel of the historic schooner Victory Chimes was taken from the moored vessel.
The theft was discovered Saturday Sept. 3. The vessel is expected to depart Rockland Harbor later this week.
The theft of the steering wheel of the 128-foot long vessel follows the theft of several dinghies from Rockland Harbor. Deputy Rockland Police Chief Alex Gaylor said juveniles are suspected in the dinghy thefts and that they were all recovered.
The Victory Chimes was sold at an auction on May 8 for $75,900 to Miles and Alex Pincus. The brothers, who are also sailors, own and operate vessels which serve as restaurants in the New York City area through the company Crewny. Two of the vessel/restaurants are the the Pilot and Grand Banks. The Grand Banks was the former wooden schooner Sherman Zwicker. The Pilot is a seasonal oyster bar.
The Victory Chimes was celebrated on the 2003 commemorative state quarter for Maine
The Victory Chimes has 21 cabins and can accommodate 43 passengers.
Built in 1900, Victory Chimes has sailed the Maine coast since 1954 as a “windjammer” (sailing pleasure craft for paying guests).
The ship was originally launched in Bethel, Del., as one of 4,000 such cargo ships. Then named Edwin & Maud, it hauled cargo in the Chesapeake Bay until 1946. It was then converted to the passenger trade. The ship is the last of the large, former cargo schooners still sailing.
In 1987, Tom Monaghan, then owner of Domino’s Pizza and the Detroit Tigers Baseball Club, purchased the vessel and put it through an extensive restoration at Samples Ship Yard in Boothbay. In 1989, Domino’s put the infrequently used vessel — then named the Domino Effect — up for sale.
The only interested party had plans to ship the schooner to Japan and use it for a sushi restaurant. That is when Capts. Kip Files and Paul DeGaeta stepped forward and purchased the Victory Chimes in 1990 and returned it to the Maine windjammer trade. This prompted the Maine Legislature to bestow the honor of “Official Windjammer of the state of Maine.”
Sam Sikkema purchased Victory Chimes in 2018. The cost of repairs led to the sale at auction earlier this year.
