THOMASTON — There is a bookcase at the Knox Museum that dominates an entire wall with silver-and-mercury mirror doors, and it once belonged to the queen of France, Marie Antoinette.
A ship captain from Wiscasset, Maine anchored in France during the revolution was involved in a plot to help Antoinette escape. Many of the royal belongings were loaded on board, but the plan fell apart, and the queen would eventually keep her appointment with the guillotine.
The furniture ended up in New England, including pieces in Thomaston.
This is just one of many fascinating stories you will hear on a tour of Montpelier, the house in Thomaston built as a museum to remember General Henry Knox.
“How many states can say they had a founding father?” said Museum Administrator Barbara Adams Siemion. “This man was in Washington’s cabinet! He got the British out of Boston.”
However, the museum is only reaching a fraction of its potential. Siemion is the only full-time employee, and the historic house runs tours through the summer with the help of dedicated interns and volunteers.
With proper funding and more community involvement, it could provide historical education for students from all over the Midcoast and beyond. Plans exist that could expand the museum’s campus to include community gardens, cannon emplacement, a gazebo, a walking/running trail and a church building that would be a replica of a church that previously existed next to the museum.
With investment in donations, this could be Thomaston, Maine’s answer to Mount Vernon or Monticello.
Siemion wants students from all local schools to visit the museum and learn about Knox and American history.
Gen. Henry Knox, born in 1750, is probably best known for providing artillery to fight the British in the Revolutionary War, including the unprecedented feat of transporting seized cannons from Fort Ticonderoga in New York to Boston, where they were used to force the British fleet into withdrawing.
Due to the Crown’s policies on currency, Knox’s shipbuilder father was forced into bankruptcy, and young Knox had to quit school at the age of 9. He took a job as a young person at a bookstore where he taught himself French in anticipation of a potential future war with that country that did not materialize, and he developed a fondness for reading technical tomes on military strategy and logistics. He read the finest works of the 18th century on the topic of artillery.
By night, the 6-foot-2 supposedly mild-mannered bookstore clerk ran with a tough Boston gang called the South End Boys.
Knox seems to have been present for almost every major event of the Revolutionary War and even the buildup to that conflict. He was a witness to the Boston Massacre and ended up meeting the defense attorney for the soldiers and future second U.S. President John Adams. The two would become friends.
“He was there… at Bunker Hill, at Trenton, Yorktown, Brandywine, at Valley Forge,” the museum website notes. “Henry Knox was there. He was Chief of Artillery. He was the one who rolled out the cannons. He was the one who yelled, ‘Fire!’ He was right in the thick of it, our Henry.”
The French he had learned came in handy as he served as a translator with Washington as the revolutionaries worked with the French. He would remain friends with the Marquis de Lafayette, who was instrumental at Yorktown. So close were they that at the museum you will see a “Men’s Necessary Case” gifted to Knox by the marquis.
While most people remember John Paul Jones as the Father of the American Navy, it was Knox who commissioned the first standing Navy of ships actually built for the U.S. military, including the famed U.S.S. Constitution. He served as America’s first Secretary of War.
Knox married Lucy Flucker, the daughter of wealthy loyalists, who romantically gave up a relationship with her parents, who fled to England, to be with her husband.
In Thomaston, both were known for their outgoing personalities. At Montpelier, they entertained many guests, and Flucker was known for her ability to win at cards. Knox actually found her gambling embarrassing since he sometimes had to collect her winnings from visiting dignitaries. Perhaps in protest, he used playing cards to write himself personal notes as we might use a Post-it today.
The house includes painted portraits by famed artist Gilbert Stuart.
The house itself is a replica of the 1794 original, rebuilt in 1929 at the intersection of Routes 1 and 131. The original, which was located along the St. George River, was razed for a railroad project in 1871. The new one is now older than the original was when it was torn down.
Knox had 22 staff members in his home and another 100 employees scattered around businesses in the Midcoast.
The museum is filled with artifacts, and each has at least one story attached. In addition to what is on display, more important history is studied by students and professionals in the museum’s private library and archives rooms. Knox was a friend to numerous people of historical significance in his life and this wealth of history is preserved in his correspondence and personal writings including his “waste book,” which includes various jotted down notes to himself and a number of his drawings and doodles.
The museum needs support and has tremendous potential for our community.
The next big fundraiser will be the gala events, Aug. 17.
The Knox Night 20th Anniversary is a night of “dining, dancing, signature cocktails, silent and live auctions…” according to the website. The event is $275 per person, which is the major fundraiser of the year for the museum. This will be held at the Saltwater Field Events Barn in South Thomaston, 6 to 10 p.m.
The museum is also holding a presentation by Eric Jay Dolin, author of “Rebels at Sea: Privateering in the American Revolution,” from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Thomaston Baptist Church. This talk is included with the ticket for the gala, or one can buy a separate $20 ticket for just this talk.
In addition, Siemion is planning outreach to local schools and donors in the community to bring more people to this museum and to build up its programs.
Disclosure: This writer’s son, Wesley Dunkle, is interning at the museum this summer and provided a great deal of information for this story.