News

Knox Museum Staff

Pictured from left are Knox Museum intern Wesley Dunkle, Museum Administrator Barbara Adams Siemion, Executive Assistant Delores Allen, intern Bailey Adolphsen and intern Lora LaRochelle on the grand staircase at the Knox Museum in Thomaston. 

 Photo by Daniel Dunkle

THOMASTON — There is a bookcase at the Knox Museum that dominates an entire wall with silver-and-mercury mirror doors, and it once belonged to the queen of France, Marie Antoinette.

A ship captain from Wiscasset, Maine anchored in France during the revolution was involved in a plot to help Antoinette escape. Many of the royal belongings were loaded on board, but the plan fell apart, and the queen would eventually keep her appointment with the guillotine.

Marie Antoinette

This bookcase at the Knox Museum with silver and mercury mirror doors once belonged to the queen of France, Marie Antoinette.
knoxcampus23.jpg

A vision of the campus that could be at the Knox Museum including gardens, a church, more cannons and a walking trail. 
knoxcampusphoto23.jpg

A photo of the church that was once next to Montpelier. 
henryknox23.jpg

A reproduction of the Gilbert Stuart painting of Gen. Henry Knox. 
knoxmuseumest23.jpg

The Knox Museum at the corner of Routes 1 and 131 in Thomaston. Informative tours are offered throughout the summer, and leadership hopes to see more field trips from local schools in the near future. 
righttobeararms23.jpg

Weapons on display in the Knox Museum. 
lafayette123.jpg

Gen. Henry Knox's friends included the Marquis de Lafayette, who gifted him this "Men's Necessary Case," including containers for tea, coffee and liquor. 
layfayette223.jpg

A closer look at the "Men's Necessary Case" belonging to Gen. Henry Knox. Amazingly this was kept in perfect condition during his travels. 
oldknoxhouse23.jpg

A photo of the original Montpelier located along the St. George River, which was torn down to make room for a railroad in 1871. 
colonialkitchen23.jpg

A colonial kitchen with a brick oven for making bread (left) and implements including a hand-crank rotisserie tool for cooking birds. Must have been hot work turning those chickens next to the fire! 
knoxbed23.jpg

The master bedroom at the Knox Museum in Thomaston. 
ovalroom23.jpg

Gen. Henry Knox had an oval room similar in concept to the Oval Office. 
grandstairs23.jpg

The staircase at the Knox Museum in Thomaston is impressive in design, and plenty of natural light is available through windows high up on the walls. 
giftshop23.jpg

Rainey Davis of South Thomaston runs the gift shop July 27. 
knoxdoodle23.jpg

Ever wonder if Revolutionary generals doodled? Henry Knox did in what is known as his "waste book," a journal for random notes that has been perfectly preserved. 
colonialhouse23.jpg

The splendor of a Founding Father's mansion recreated at the Knox Museum in Thomaston. 
thomastonbanner23.jpg

The Thomaston Cavalry Banner on display at the Knox Museum. 
natltreasure23.jpg

The Knox Museum in Thomaston is full of historical items. 